Page Not Found

Potter OKs $6 billion ethane cracker plant
MONACA — Supervisors of a Beaver County township have granted a conditional-use permit for a $6 billion petrochemical, or ethane cracker, plant proposed by Shell ...
Owner of former Penguins practice site to prison in tax case
A tax attorney who owned a practice rink formerly used by the Penguins must spend four years in prison for not paying more than $790,000 ...
Golf course designed by Arnold Palmer goes up for sale
The Somerset County golf course known as the first 18-hole course that Arnold Palmer designed is up for sale. Members of the Indian Lake Golf ...
1 killed in Somerset County crash
A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. ...
State ethic commission clears Fayette official
A Fayette County official was cleared of allegations that he used his position as a Washington Township supervisor to avoid a second sewer assessment on ...
1 killed in Fayette County crash
A 41-year-old man died in a one-car crash Monday along Route 381 in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. Jason M. Craig of Indian Creek lost control of ...
WTAE back up for DirecTV subscribers
Broadcasts from WTAE Channel 4 have been restored to DirecTV subscribers in the Pittsburgh area, as Hearst TV and the satellite provider announced an end ...
GM's Lordstown plant at center of Trump Twitterstorm
An Ohio car-making plant that employs about 600 Western Pennsylvanians found itself in the middle of a Donald Trump Twitterstorm on Tuesday after the president-elect ...
Man discovered dead in Somerset County pond
An Allegheny Township man was found dead in a pond on his Old Mountain Road property Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Somerset County Coroner's Office identified ...
Man found stabbed in Butler home was ex-deputy in Ohio
A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his Butler County home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio. James Martin was found dead ...
Slowly, a West Virginia river town rebounds
CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Taylor Cole at first didn't want her family to return to their home here. Heavy rains swelled the Elk River six months ago. ...
Ex-deputy sheriff found dead in East Butler home
A former deputy sheriff in Ohio reportedly was found dead Saturday in his ransacked home in East Butler, according to state police said. A friend found ...
Former SCI Cresson prison in Cambria County draws $600,000 top bid
An Indiana County businessman emerged Thursday with the top offer for a former 1,600-bed prison three years after the state closed the Cambria County lockup. Carl ...
Body of homeowner found by restoration workers in burned-out Washington County house
A fire restoration company working Monday inside a Washington County house that burned more than three weeks ago discovered the body of a man who ...
Boy, 10, facing attempted homicide charge
UNIONTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities in Western Pennsylvania say a 10-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with a shot allegedly fired at ...
Police in Indiana County follow footprints in snow to suspect's home
Indiana Borough police followed footprints in the snow from the scene of an accident Dec. 11 and charged a borough resident with driving under the ...
Troopers looking for Smithfield man accused of stealing motor oil
State police in Uniontown are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $2,000 in truck motor oil from four NAPA Auto Parts stores ...
Medical examiner: Suspect shot by troopers now brain dead
AVELLA, Pa. (AP) -- A medical examiner says a western Pennsylvania man shot by state troopers when he rushed at them with a knife has ...
