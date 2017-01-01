Page Not Found

Regional
Mom's domestic assault call leads police to kill 23-year-old in Sharon
SHARON — A police officer responding to a reported domestic assault in Pennsylvania has shot and killed a 23-year-old. State police say the mother of Sean ...
1 killed in Fayette County crash
A 41-year-old man died in a one-car crash Monday along Route 381 in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. Jason M. Craig of Indian Creek lost control of ...
WTAE back up for DirecTV subscribers
Broadcasts from WTAE Channel 4 have been restored to DirecTV subscribers in the Pittsburgh area, as Hearst TV and the satellite provider announced an end ...
Man discovered dead in Somerset County pond
An Allegheny Township man was found dead in a pond on his Old Mountain Road property Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Somerset County Coroner's Office identified ...
Man found stabbed in Butler home was ex-deputy in Ohio
A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his Butler County home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio. James Martin was found dead ...
Slowly, a West Virginia river town rebounds
CLENDENIN, W.Va. — Taylor Cole at first didn't want her family to return to their home here. Heavy rains swelled the Elk River six months ago. ...
Ex-deputy sheriff found dead in East Butler home
A former deputy sheriff in Ohio reportedly was found dead Saturday in his ransacked home in East Butler, according to state police said. A friend found ...
Former SCI Cresson prison in Cambria County draws $600,000 top bid
An Indiana County businessman emerged Thursday with the top offer for a former 1,600-bed prison three years after the state closed the Cambria County lockup. Carl ...
Body of homeowner found by restoration workers in burned-out Washington County house
A fire restoration company working Monday inside a Washington County house that burned more than three weeks ago discovered the body of a man who ...
Boy, 10, facing attempted homicide charge
UNIONTOWN, Pa. -- Authorities in Western Pennsylvania say a 10-year-old boy is facing an attempted homicide charge in connection with a shot allegedly fired at ...
Police in Indiana County follow footprints in snow to suspect's home
Indiana Borough police followed footprints in the snow from the scene of an accident Dec. 11 and charged a borough resident with driving under the ...
Troopers looking for Smithfield man accused of stealing motor oil
State police in Uniontown are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $2,000 in truck motor oil from four NAPA Auto Parts stores ...
Medical examiner: Suspect shot by troopers now brain dead
AVELLA, Pa. (AP) -- A medical examiner says a western Pennsylvania man shot by state troopers when he rushed at them with a knife has ...
1 dead in Indiana County crash
INDIANA Conemaugh 1 dead in Indiana County crash Weather factored in a one-car crash that killed an Indiana County man Tuesday along Route 286 West in ...
Washington County District Attorney clears officers who shot knife-wieldling man
Washington County District Attorney Eugene Vittone on Tuesday said the shooting earlier this month of an Avella man armed with a knife by state police ...
Nurses union at Indiana Regional Medical Center reaches tentative deal
Nurses at Indiana Regional Medical Center agreed to a tentative labor contract, averting a planned 17-hour strike by the 384-member union on Dec. 23. Members ...
Fire put out by sprinklers at atomic lab in West Mifflin
Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a small fire at an atomic power laboratory in West Mifflin. Officials at the Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory say ...
State police shoot man accused of threatening officers
State police shot and wounded a Washington County man they said charged toward them with a weapon as they responded to a call early Wednesday. Steven ...
