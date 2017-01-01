Page Not Found

Regional
Teenager killed in early-morning crash in Washington County
A teenager died early Saturday when he crash his car into a tree, according to the Washington County Coroner's Office. Tyler Austin Bowe, 19, of Burgettstown ...
Indiana borough couple charged in early morning raid
Indiana police charged a borough man with illegal possession of a firearm and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after authorities seized 91 ...
Former school bus driver in Indiana County charged with having relationship with student
A former bus driver in a rural Indiana County school district was charged Wednesday with having an inappropriate relationship last summer with a teenage student ...
Potter officials approve permit for Shell's cracker plant
A national chemical industry trade group on Thursday praised Potter Township officials for clearing the way for Royal Dutch Shell to build a $6 billion ...
Heroin dealer sentenced to up to 14 years in prison
A heroin dealer from Pittsburgh will spend at least seven years in prison, a Washington County judge decided Thursday. Dontay Clites, 25, of Bedford Dwellings pleaded ...
Trio accused of trafficking 35K stamp bags of heroin into Washington County
Two Philadelphia men suspected in an intrastate heroin trafficking ring will be tried in Washington County, where they trafficked in more than 35,000 stamp bags ...
Police, EMS alerted to danger of elephant tranquilizer that killed 2 in Beaver
One of the strongest opioids available has claimed its first lives in Pennsylvania, with officials in Beaver County blaming two recent overdose deaths on carfentanil, ...
Potter OKs $6 billion ethane cracker plant
MONACA — Supervisors of a Beaver County township have granted a conditional-use permit for a $6 billion petrochemical, or ethane cracker, plant proposed by Shell ...
Owner of former Penguins practice site to prison in tax case
A tax attorney who owned a practice rink formerly used by the Penguins must spend four years in prison for not paying more than $790,000 ...
Golf course designed by Arnold Palmer goes up for sale
The Somerset County golf course known as the first 18-hole course that Arnold Palmer designed is up for sale. Members of the Indian Lake Golf ...
1 killed in Somerset County crash
A 54-year-old man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning in Brothersvalley Township, Somerset County, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. ...
Mom's domestic assault call leads police to kill 23-year-old in Sharon
SHARON — A police officer responding to a reported domestic assault in Pennsylvania has shot and killed a 23-year-old. State police say the mother of Sean ...
State ethic commission clears Fayette official
A Fayette County official was cleared of allegations that he used his position as a Washington Township supervisor to avoid a second sewer assessment on ...
1 killed in Fayette County crash
A 41-year-old man died in a one-car crash Monday along Route 381 in Saltlick Township, Fayette County. Jason M. Craig of Indian Creek lost control of ...
WTAE back up for DirecTV subscribers
Broadcasts from WTAE Channel 4 have been restored to DirecTV subscribers in the Pittsburgh area, as Hearst TV and the satellite provider announced an end ...
GM's Lordstown plant at center of Trump Twitterstorm
An Ohio car-making plant that employs about 600 Western Pennsylvanians found itself in the middle of a Donald Trump Twitterstorm on Tuesday after the president-elect ...
Man discovered dead in Somerset County pond
An Allegheny Township man was found dead in a pond on his Old Mountain Road property Tuesday morning, authorities said. The Somerset County Coroner's Office identified ...
Man found stabbed in Butler home was ex-deputy in Ohio
A 74-year-old man found fatally stabbed in his Butler County home was retired from working as a deputy sheriff in Ohio. James Martin was found dead ...
Women's march, inauguration protests and crushed Super Bowl dreams (Jan. 17 - Jan. 22)
Images from across the region by Tribune-Review photographers.