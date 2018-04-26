Howard Hanna settles into new digs at longtime Sewickley location

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

After lightning burned their office a little more than two years ago, more than 30 Howard Hanna real estate agents have settled back into new digs on a familiar Sewickley corner.

The agents and office staff have spent the first few weeks of July unpacking and moving into the roughly $1 million building at 401 Broad St.

“There was never any hesitation” about moving back to the corner the O'Hara-based real estate company has occupied for nearly 40 years in Sewickley, said Bill Ryan, the sales director in the Sewickley office. “The Hannas wanted that building here and they wanted it on this corner.”

The exterior includes Howard Hanna's well-known green color and features a brick and glass facade that compliments nearby buildings including the Sewickley Public Library and Sewickley United Methodist Church, said Tom Ceponis, senior vice president and manager of Howard Hanna's north regional area.

“We wanted to put something here that was worthy of Sewickley,” Ryan said.

On June 13, 2014, lightning struck the church's iconic clock tower, stopping it at around 1:20 p.m. and made its way through piping to the Howard Hanna building.

But it would be more than two hours later before anyone would realize the effects of the strike as the fire smoldered.

Two residents living in a back portion of the previous building and the roughly 15 real estate agents working there at the time escaped without injuries that day.

But the building was destroyed.

Fire crews from several departments battled the blaze for hours.

The new building could allow up to 50 agents to work there, Ceponis said.

Features of the property include a large conference rooms, including one that allows agents to record podcasts, and a cafe area that can provide extra work space or a training room.

“It's designed around the agents to help make their lives easier,” Ceponis said.

Passersby have the ability to use a large device mimicking a digital tablet that allows people to browse the thousands of listings available, Ceponis said.

Having a permanent location will help potential home seekers, Ryan said. He noted the difficulty in explaining the agency's tucked away location on Division Street. A grand opening is planned but no date has been confirmed.

“We've been here,” Ceponis said. “We never left.”

Bobby Cherry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcherry@tribweb.com.