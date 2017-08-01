Beverly Services hot on keeping Pittsburghers cool

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The heat is on air conditioners during the dog days of summer.

But those AC units have it easy compared to the folks tasked with cooling off homes, offices, and whatnot.

"People won't give up their AC for an hour," Tom Kennell said.

He would know.

Three decades of dealing with hot and agitated Western Pennsylvanians have taught Kennell a few things. And during that time, his commitment to customers has transformed Beverly Services into one of America's premiere contracting companies.

Only two have been twice honored as a Carrier Distinguished Dealer.

One is Beverly Services, and Kennell's company didn't distinguish itself without finely honing the craft of providing for the people.

Year-round, Kennell's employees do that from the minute they walk into a home wearing coverings over their boots, holding a business card in one hand and extending the other for a handshake. Then they do what a lot of contractors won't: listen.

This was Beverly Services' way when Kennell joined the company (and his father, Richard) in 1987. Son replaced father as owner a decade later and this year they celebrate their 75th anniversary.

But, as Kennell noted while laughing, nothing that Beverly Services has done matters to somebody sweating in the house.

And though it might look obvious to trained professionals, the ones with Beverly Services always ask a customer to explain what is happening and to share their thoughts on what is going wrong.

"We're going to treat you as well as you would treat your grandmother," Kennell said.

Like all the best grandmas, technicians at Beverly Services happily hand out helpful advice during visits. Their working knowledge of Pittsburgh's famously fickle summers provides guidance when quick fixes aren't available.

Some dos and don'ts from Kennell:

DO pull down blinds and drapes to shade from sunlight

DON'T leave doors open

DO run the furnace fan

DON'T invite humidity inside

"The second job of an AC unit is getting humidity out of the air," Kennell said before offering a reminder about the area's summer days.

"It gets hot and humid at the same time in our town. Opening the windows to air out the house is something we all do. But if you keep the windows open too long, you're asking the air conditioner to do a lot of extra work to get the house as cool as you want it later on."

Spoken like a tried and true expert, like a person who knows the length of time for an average homeowner in these parts is 21 years.

Sounds like somebody whose company was the first in the region to transition toward installing refrigerant systems that feature Freon, like a person who 15 years ago added plumbing, electrical work and duct cleaning to Beverly's heating and cooling services.

Seems like a man who offers free second opinions because it's the neighborly thing to do. Just like patience is the right approach to take when people boil over because their air conditioning isn't working.

"The first hot day we get, even if it's after only a few days of colder weather, there are an influx of calls that most companies can't handle," Kennell said.

"I can proudly say that our team jumps in and gets the job done. Keeping Pittsburghers comfortable is our top priority." For more information about Beverly Services, please check out Beverlyservices.com .

Mediarack is a digital content provider for 535Media.