Game on at Westinghouse Arts Academy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every summer, it's the same thing heard from parents in households across America: Stop playing those video games, and go outside!

The irony, of course, is that upon returning from vacation, teenagers are increasingly being encouraged by teachers to stay inside and do more than just play video games. That will be true at Westinghouse Arts Academy .

What gives?

The gaming industry is what. And with a new curriculum specified to all things gaming, Westinghouse Arts Academy is affording Western Pennsylvania's high-school students an opportunity to turn a pastime (gaming) into a possible professional pursuit.

"Gaming is an opportunity to put into practice knowledge of science, technology, engineering, art, math - as well as psychology and narrative studies," Inven Global's Don Marinelli said.

"That Westinghouse is offering video game studies is a proper acknowledgment of its namesake: George Westinghouse ."

George Westinghouse, of course, was nothing if not innovative.

As co-founder of Carnegie Mellon University's Entertainment Technology Center, Marinelli knows full well that gaming is an innovative growth industry. As director of innovation for 535Media, he launched Inven Global as the English version of a South Korean web site that focuses on the competitive gaming industry.

The gaming industry is said to be growing, but "growing" might not do it justice.

In addition to sites such as Inven Global, gamers see tournaments broadcast on ESPN. They hear famous actors voicing characters in new releases on a regular basis. They read reports pointing to a prosperous job market compared to traditional fields.

Games generated $91 billion and the esports market spiked by 19 percent to $829 million in 2016, SuperData Research reported.

Money talks, which is reason enough for charter schools such as Westinghouse Arts Academy to run towards a gaming program.

As its principal, Amy Heathcott is committed to modernizing the educational opportunities available to students through Westinghouse Arts Academy. To that end, a gaming curriculum is another move toward better preparing students for careers through the arts rather than marching them toward jobs that might pay the college loans.

Adding gaming to its mix is in line with Westinghouse Arts Academy's dedication to providing a comprehensive arts program for high-school students that will allow them to develop artistic skills and achieve higher academic goals.

And while studying gaming sounds cool, what students learn could lead to hot opportunities.

As Marinelli noted, gaming has replaced movies as a bankable entertainment. As anybody who has played a modern game can attest, the credits are almost as lengthy as those at the end of any summer blockbuster.

Think of those credits as a job market, and know that the portability of games because of downloading options has made for a bull market.

Marinelli described video games as "the personification of STEAM education ."

"You can't build a robust video game without knowing coding, animation, geometry, story telling, character development, and a knowledge of hardware platforms, interface design, and networking," he said.

Westinghouse Arts Academy will give students a chance to learn any or all of those skills without requiring them to leave Pittsburgh.

Think of it as staying here and playing.

Mediarack is a digital content provider owned by 535Media.