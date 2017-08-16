Go the extra mile for the Cancer Caring Center at 5K run/walk at Kennywood

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Barbara Aschner's left breast was removed after a cancer diagnosis in 1996, she hoped she would never face that type of health battle again.

But she did. She was diagnosed with breast cancer two more times - in 2009 and in July 2016. Her most recent diagnosis is different and the most severe.

"My survival is on the line here. It's totally different. Stage IV is totally different than the other two times," said Aschner, 58, a married Mt. Lebanon resident with two adult daughters.

In addition to undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer that has metastasized to her liver, lungs, bone and lymph nodes, Aschner receives counseling from a licensed social worker at the Cancer Caring Center in Bloomfield.

"It's been a tremendous help to me. ... It gives me a lot of comfort to know that the facility exists," said Aschner, who attends private therapy sessions at the center for one hour every other week.

Founded in 1988, the Cancer Caring Center is a nonprofit that provides free support services to cancer patients and their families. The center offers counseling and general cancer support groups, as well as specialty groups for brain tumors, breast cancer, young adults, head and neck, and metastatic cancer, said Rebecca Whitlinger, executive director.

The center relies on donations from foundations and proceeds from fundraisers, including the 5K Run/Walk at Kennywood amusement park in West Mifflin on Sept. 16.

Registration for this year's 5K, the second annual, starts at 7:30 a.m.; runners begin their timed race at 8:30 a.m., walkers start at 9 a.m.

Walkers and runners can participate for $59 each, which includes an all-day ride ticket. Spectators' tickets are $30 each, which also includes an all-day ride ticket.

The top 10 fundraisers will win lunch with Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward and his wife, Allie, who are co-chairs of the fundraiser,Whitlinger said.

Last year, there were 180 participants in the 5K, which raised about $30,000.

The Cancer Caring Center hopes to top that this year, because fundraising helps it to continue offering free services, Whitlinger said.

"We're proud to be a Pittsburgh charity with no national office. And all the money raised stays here," she said.

The center's neighborhood support groups are led by licensed social workers at 17 locations, mostly in Allegheny Health Network and UPMC hospitals in the Pittsburgh area.

"The programs include neighborhood support groups because we understand that as a Pittsburgh charity, many people like to seek services in their own neighborhoods and don't like to cross bridges," Whitlinger said.

The center also offers a telephone helpline, pet therapy for children whose family members have cancer, and wellness programs, such as reiki, yoga and art therapy.

Four new initiatives include a lymphedema support group, nutrition program and a second brain tumor support program that opened in Allegheny Health Network in Wexford in June, and a metastatic support group will start in September at Passavant, Whitlinger said.

The center has a small number of staff, the equivalent of 4.5 employees, but, with the help of volunteers and contractors, it provides services to a "couple thousand clients" a year, Whitlinger said.

For Aschner, the Cancer Caring Center's therapy has helped her to put her life into perspective and develop strategies to communicate with her family, come to terms with her diagnosis realistically and make arrangements for a possible final outcome, she said.

"Even though it was painful and hard, it felt much better once I got those things out of the way. Who knows? Nobody can tell you how long you're going to live," she said.

The Cancer Caring Center has provided free emotional support to cancer survivors, their friends and loved ones since 1988. For more information, visit Cancer Caring Center .