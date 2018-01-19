Court upholds Whitehall man's conviction for threatening school board members

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court has upheld a Whitehall man's conviction on charges that he made threatening phone calls to Baldwin-Whitehall school board members in 2014.

Thomas Vernon Barchfeld, 61, was found guilty last February of four counts of harassment and one count of making terroristic threats. Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Jill E. Rangos sentenced him to a year of house arrest and three years of probation.

Board members Martin Schmotzer, Raymond Rosing and Lawrence Pantuso told police they received threatening voicemails and phone calls in late May 2014 in which Barchfeld claimed that “his First Amendment rights had been infringed upon and he was going to exercise his Second Amendment rights,” and he explicitly threatened to shoot Rosing. He had been barred from school property and school board meetings that April for allegedly making “ disparaging and disrespectful comments ” to the board.

In his appeal, Barchfeld argued the evidence was insufficient to prove he'd threatened to commit a violent crime or intended to terrorize the recipients, and his threat to shoot Rosing was only a “spur-of-the-moment” reaction to being hung up on in an earlier phone call.

But the court did not agree in its eight-page opinion that the threats were just blurted out in a heated verbal exchange.

“In response to Rosing's question as to whether he was threatening Rosing, Barchfeld stated ‘Yes, I'm going to shoot you, I'm going to blow you away,'” the court wrote in its opinion, authored by Senior Judge John Musmanno.

The three-judge panel also denied Barchfeld's claim that his calls weren't “intended to harass, annoy or alarm another” as defined by the law, noting that Rangos was reasonable to infer that Barchfeld's early-morning and late-evening calls using profanity and threats were intended to alarm and annoy the board members.

Barchfeld's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.