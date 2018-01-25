Trib's new series starts Sunday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new monthly series exploring the cases of missing persons from Western Pennsylvania will begin in the Tribune-Review on Sunday.

“UnFound,” a partnership with Leechburg native and podcast host Ed Dentzel , will appear in the Trib's print editions and online at TribLive.com.

Sunday's inaugural story will focus on the case involving Latrobe native Amy Pugner, who disappeared in June 2010 while living in Washington, Pa.

Dentzel's weekly podcast “UnFound” airs on Friday and features national missing person cases. Once a month, his podcast also will include an interview with staff writer Stephen Huba and a short preview of the “UnFound” story appearing in the Trib.

The podcast, which usually goes live at 2 p.m. Friday, can be found at TribLive.com/news/unfound or on iTunes.

