Obituary Stories

Father taught life lessons through Scouting
Jamie Martines | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 23 hours ago

Aurelius P. Orzehowski taught his children and grandchildren many things: how to fish, how to tell a good joke, how to survive a camping trip. But the most important lesson he taught them was how to love, they said.

“For 25 years, you have taught me how to love and what it means to be a family,” his daughter-in-law Tammy Orzehowski wrote in a note to Mr. Orzehowski.

His son, Aurelius Aaron Orzehowski of Derry, described his father as “the smartest man I know,” and a source of courage, strength and wisdom.

Aurelius P. Orzehowski, 80, of Latrobe, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.

Mr. Orzehowski shared his knack for teaching life lessons through his work in Scouting. He first got involved when his children joined; eventually, Mr. Orzehowski became a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow, one of the highest honors awarded by the Boy Scouts of America.

His wife, Ruth Ann Orzehowski, described meeting her husband at a New Year's Eve party in 1968. A friend had been teasing her about finding a husband, and it was that same friend who invited her to the party and introduced her to Mr. Orzehowski. They were married in 1969. And for the 47 years they were married, he was a loving husband and father, she said.

Mr. Orzehowski was a lifelong member of the St. Vincent Basilica in Latrobe, where he served as a lector. He was a retired standards engineer at the Latrobe Steel Co.

He enjoyed bowling, fishing, and working crossword puzzles. His family said he recently became an avid reader.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Aurelius A. Orzehowski and wife, Tammy, of Derry; three daughters, Edith Marie Orzehowski and husband, Tim Jacobs, of Latrobe; Martina Ann Dulaney and friend Aaron Dominick, of Latrobe; and Amanda Sue Mooney and husband, Robert, of Latrobe; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

“Gramp was the one to light up the room with a smile or joke,” said his grandchild, Cidney. “He always tried to show us the right direction and give the best advice.”

Arrangements were handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.

