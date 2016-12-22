Funeral director kept families his first priority

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Jim Shirley and his family were settling in for a beach vacation when they got the call: There had been a death back in Westmoreland County and Mr. Shirley, a funeral director, was needed to help a grieving family.

“He turned around and came back home to take care of that family's services,” said Marianne Weston, an assistant at James W. Shirley Funeral Home for 20 years. “His families were always his first priority.”

A longtime funeral home operator and supporter of his community, James W. Shirley Sr. of North Huntingdon died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. He was 83.

Mr. Shirley's love for community service came in part from his upbringing in Harrison City. He was raised by his widowed mother, then by his older siblings after she died when he was 10. The family occasionally relied on government assistance for food but never went hungry, which is why he later dedicated proceeds from his self-published autobiography to the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

After a stint in the Army from 1953 to 1955, Mr. Shirley graduated from the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science in 1958. With his new wife, Jennie Zacur of Latrobe, he scraped together money from friends, relatives and bank loans, then rallied community support to get zoning approval and opened a funeral home in Circleville that the family still operates today.

He became deeply involved with Norwin Meals on Wheels, the Norwin Chamber of Commerce and the Norwin Lions Club, joining the latter in 1964, said Lions Club secretary Denise Poole.

He held fundraisers and public concerts at a pavilion he built near the funeral home and leased space in other property he owned to the Norwin Community Resource Center, a nonprofit activity and support center for senior citizens.

Several family members, including his son James Shirley Jr., daughter Pamela Kukich and grandson Ryan Bushik, continued the business after Mr. Shirley retired. But he remained involved by constantly pushing them to keep up to his high standards, Ms. Kukich said.

“We would catch ourselves running when we saw him walking down the sidewalk into the funeral home,” she said. “He would come back for every family we served and made sure they were positioned correctly in their casket ... to ensure every family coming in was satisfied with our work.”

Kukich said he was well-respected among peers for his embalming and restoration skills.

“He did his best if someone's family member was in an accident, just to make sure they could see them one last time,” she said.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James W. Shirley Jr. and wife, Pam; two daughters, Patricia Blosat and husband, Jim; Pamela Kukich and husband, Dr. Melvin Kukich; five grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to the Norwin Lions Club, Norwin Meals On Wheels or the Norwin Community Resource Center.

Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. today at the Shirley funeral home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Saturday; the interment will be private.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.