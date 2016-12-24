Woman's battles with cancer inspired hope

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Donna Connors inspired her family, her doctors and fellow patients as she pulled through a dozen bouts of cancer over more than three decades.

“The doctors just loved her because they knew she was a battler,” said her husband, Charles J. Connors Sr. “When she would get chemotherapy, they would have her sit with women coming in (for cancer treatment) for the first time and tell them her story to give them confidence they could beat it.”

Donna Rae (Thackeray) Connors, 77, of Acme, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, succumbing to a recurrence of breast cancer she had defeated in 1983.

Despite her illness, Mrs. Connors devoted much of her time to serving others. She was a caregiver for several family members, including her first husband — the late Norman J. Connors Jr., who was not a blood relation of Charles Connors.

According to her husband, she volunteered more than 9,000 hours at Excela Health-Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant, making sure surgical patients' families could be reached with updates on their loved ones' care.

Mrs. Connors served as an administrator for two physicians at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh before she married her first husband, a widower, and retired to care for her stepson — Norman E. Connors, now an area funeral director.

“She stepped right in and raised me,” he said, noting his stepmother enlisted him as a hospital volunteer. He said his involvement in the Rotary service organization is “a direct result of her influence on me.”

After the deaths of Norman J. Connors Jr., in 2005, and his sister, in 2008, the siblings' respective spouses — Mrs. Connors and Charles J. Connors Sr. — married in 2010.

“It seemed like we were meant to be together,” Charles Connors said. “She made the world a better place no matter where she was.”

Mrs. Connors was a local election worker, a past elder at Reunion Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant and treasurer of the Scottdale/Mt. Pleasant Saturday Afternoon Club.

In addition to her husband, survivors include stepchildren Norman E. Connors and his wife, Marianna, of Natrona Heights; Charles J. Connors Jr. and his wife, Natalie, of Harrison City; Michael S. Connors of Red Lion; Colleen M. Gribbin and her husband, Bill, Christine L. Tragesser and her husband, Chuck, and Cathleen C. White and her husband, David, all of Murrysville; and eight stepgrandchildren.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Saloom-Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, and 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Wednesday funeral service in Reunion Presbyterian Church. Interment will be in Allegheny County Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Reunion Presbyterian Church Endowment Fund, 769 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.