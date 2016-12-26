Matriarch was an 'extraordinarily driven person'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From her short career as a race car driver to her nearly seven decades as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Sally Smail pursued her interests with a determination that she passed on to her children.

“She was an extraordinarily driven person,” said her son, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Harry Smail.

“She had a metal valve in her heart. She had both knees replaced. It never stopped her,” said her daughter, Sally Guerrieri.

Sally (Elliott) Smail, 86, of Greensburg died Friday, Dec. 23, 2016, in the Redstone Highlands senior living community. She was born Sept. 14, 1930, in Greensburg and grew up on a farm where her neighbors were involved in racing.

When a regular Powder Puff Derby driver dropped out just before a race, she volunteered to be a substitute driver. She did so well in her first race that they asked her to become a regular.

“She was going much faster than the recruited driver,” her son said.

Mrs. Smail drove race cars for a couple of years and participated in a demolition derby, her children said.

“She was the one who actually taught us to drive, not my dad,” her daughter said.

A graduate of Greensburg Salem High School, Mrs. Smail became a switchboard operator for what was then Bell Telephone. She quit when her second daughter was born and became a stay-at-home mother until the youngest of her five children was in high school.

She worked as a weekend desk clerk for the Tribune-Review before she was hired to work as a phone operator at Westmoreland Hospital, Guerrieri said. She transferred to the accounting department and worked there for a total of 18 years.

She was an active member of the hospital auxiliary before she got the job and was a volunteer greeter at the hospital after she retired, Smail said.

“When she was healthy, she was never at home,” her son said.

During the spring and summer she played golf and in the fall and winter she bowled, her daughter said. She was part of a bridge group that would go to different restaurants to play. She had her regular foursome but was ready to fill in if another group was lacking a player, she said.

In the winter, she would have friends over to play dominoes.

“Once a month, we would try to have a game of Scat or 31 on a Friday night,” Guerrieri said. “We would have a pizza night and card night.”

Always a lady and the matriarch of the family, Mrs. Smail gave a lot of good advice and a few choice words to her children.

“If you did something wrong, she didn't hold her tongue,” Guerrieri said.

When Smail started running for office, his mother became an active campaigner who would argue with people who disagreed with him politically, he said.

“She would tell them that she raised me right, and that's why they should vote for me,” he said.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg, and the Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry F. “The Ref” Smail Sr., her sister Betty Federico, her brother Robert Elliott and her grandson Christopher Smail.

She is survived by her five children, Debra Saltsman of Florida, Sally Guerrieri of Greensburg, Karen Smail of Lewes, Del., Harry F. Smail Jr. of Greensburg and Molly Smail of Philadelphia. She also is survived by nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and her nieces and nephews, Patti Shirey, Ed Federico and Jimmy Federico.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate her life from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in First Presbyterian Church, Greensburg. Entombment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.