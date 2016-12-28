Jeannette officer used humor to help while on duty

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tall, strong and smart, a young Joe Brown had the makings of a good police officer when Jeannette hired him in 1953, but one of his most effective assets was his sense of humor, his long-time partner said.

“We used to make a lot of bad situations into good situations just by having a sense of humor,” said retired police officer Ray Leydig of Hempfield.

One such case was a couple whose profanity-laced, liquor-fueled arguments led to multiple police visits.

Leydig was a rookie when Mr. Brown tried a new tactic.

“He said I was his son and that he was trying to raise me right, so he didn't appreciate that kind of language,” Leydig said.

That quieted the couple and, in the subsequent conversation, both said they wanted a divorce but couldn't afford one.

Mr. Brown said he would divorce them if they put their hands on his badge.

“So these two people got up from the kitchen table and put their hands on his badge,” he said. Mr. Brown then told them that by the power invested in him by the government, they were divorced.

While they had answered several police calls to the home before that incident, Leydig didn't recall going to the house after that call.

Mr. Joseph G. “Joe” Brown died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2016. He was 89.

A lifelong Jeannette resident, he was born in 1927 to the late Thomas and Irma Brown and graduated from Jeannette High School in 1945.

He enlisted in the Navy and served two years as a gunnery mate on the light cruiser USS Huntington. Returning to Jeannette, he worked odd jobs until his wife, a waitress at Roscher's coffee shop, overheard the police chief saying that he would be hiring another police officer, said his son, James Brown of Murrysville.

His late wife, Josie Canale Brown, nudged Charlie Walters into giving her husband a chance. Mr. Brown took the civil service exam, setting a record for high score, and the city hired him in 1953.

He retired as a captain in 1991.

Mr. Brown took the duty to “protect and serve” to heart.

“My dad lived it,” James Brown said. “He was fully dedicated to his family and the community.”

Over the years, Mr. Brown helped a lot of people and saved lives, said his son Jeffrey Brown of Jeannette. They had heard of many of his good deeds before but have learned of others from people who have calling with condolences, he said.

One longtime friend told him how Mr. Brown waited at a school bus stop to meet him and explain that the friend's older brother had died in a traffic accident.

“He became involved in law enforcement because of my dad,” Jeff Brown said.

Mr. Brown served as a PIAA high school basketball official for 25 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Fraternal Order of Police Allegheny Valley Lodge No. 39, the American Legion Post 344 of Jeannette and the M and S Club and its bocce league. He was a past president of the AARP, Jeannette chapter.

In addition to his sons, Mr. Brown is survived by a daughter, Joyce Kozain of Latrobe; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday in the Ascension Catholic Church, Jeannette. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield. John V. Graziano Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Ascension Church Memorial Fund, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644, or to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 412-325-4301 or bbowling@tribweb.com.