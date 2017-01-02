Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Export engineer was a poet at heart
Jamie Martines | Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

James Wilson was an engineer by trade and a poet at heart, often writing short rhymes and riddles to entertain his children and grandchildren.

His youngest daughter, Lisa Pepka, recalls taking one of his poems to third grade show-and-tell in 1974. The poem, titled “The Worm,” gives a glimpse of the world from the often overlooked soil-dweller's point of view and details the earthworm's small, yet important, day-to-day duties.

“Just say thanks old buddy and give a smile,” Pepka said, reading from a handwritten copy she has kept in her sewing box for more than 40 years. “'Cause I help to make life more worthwhile.”

His creative streak was apparent in every aspect of his life, and he used it to help those around him, Pepka said.

Mr. James H. Wilson of Export died peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. He was 87.

Mr. Wilson was born and raised in Johnstown. After graduating from Johnstown High School and briefly working as a clerk for U.S. Steel, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. He served in Japan and Korea as an aviation electronics operator.

Upon returning, he attended the University of Pittsburgh to study electrical engineering.

He spent his career working for USX Corp. and holds several patents.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbie. They were set up by mutual friends for a blind date — until Mr. Wilson showed up three hours late. His bus broke down on the way home from a church league basketball game. But that was a good enough excuse to convince his date to give him a second chance, said their daughter Karen Meszaros.

The couple were married for 62 years.

“He wanted to live ‘the dash,'” Meszaros said, quoting the title of a poem by Linda Ellis that encourages consideration of life represented by the short line that separates the date of birth and date of death on a tombstone. “He wanted to live life in the fullest way that he could.”

In addition to his many hobbies, which included fishing, gardening, playing the trumpet and working as a swim instructor and lifeguard, Mr. Wilson was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church since 1964. An active member of the Murrysville Christian Concern, he helped to found the Friends Thrift Shop.

Mr. Wilson loved to ski, a passion he shared with wife, children and his grandchildren.

He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca Choiniere and husband, Steve; Karen Meszaros and husband, George; and Lisa Pepka and husband, Jim; and eight grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Vaia Funeral Home, 463 Athena Drive in Delmont. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Export. Chapel committal services with full military honors accorded by American Legion Post 981, South Greensburg, and interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lutherlyn, P.O. Box 355, Prospect, PA 16052.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or jmartines@tribweb.com.

