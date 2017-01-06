Irwin Steelers' fan liked to host a good party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ken Rozzell of Irwin was a jokester who worked hard but liked to have a good time with family and friends.

“He was a comical, good-hearted man. Heaven got a lot funnier,” said his daughter, Jennifer Rozzell of Arlington, Va.

He was a devoted husband and father, a good older brother and “Uncle Kenny” to nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kenneth Phillip Rozzell died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2016, after succumbing to lymphoma. He was 76.

Born in 1940 in Uniontown, he was the son of the late William L. and Phyliss P. (Livingston) Rozzell.

His daughter said he grew up on a farm and taught his cousins how to ride a bike in the barn where cow manure was kept.

“So if they fell, they fell into the dung,” she said. “Rumor has it they learned quite quickly.”

Much of Mr. Rozzell's professional life was spent in the grocery business, starting when he was 15. He worked his way up to become the director of operations for Scozio's Family Supermarkets.

Vendors who worked with Mr. Rozzell have been sending condolences to the family, Jennifer Rozzell said.

“He was loved by everybody,” she said.

Mr. Rozzell was devoted to his wife, Philyss. They married in 1968, and he “would always introduce her as his “‘beautiful wife, Philyss,'” his daughter said.

Mr. Rozzell was an avid hunter and a member of the Wendel Herminie No. 2 Club for more than 35 years. He played in a dart league with his wife and enjoyed trips to casinos with her and friends.

He was a Steelers fan who liked to host a good party and loved taking his grandchildren to Kennywood.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Rozzell is survived by son Ken Rozzell of Uniontown; daughter Holly Mouser of Fairmont, W. Va.; brother Bill Rozzell of Uniontown; and two grandchildren.

A final viewing will be 10 a.m. Saturday at C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home in Youngwood, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Edward's Parish in Herminie. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin.

Memorials may be made to the UPMC Cancer Center or for cancer research to his daughter Jennifer Rozzell's “Cycle for Survival” team. More information can be found at mskcc.convio.net/goto/rozzell.

Kevin Zwick is a Trib Total Media staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.