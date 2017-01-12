Technician from Everson donated his time, skills to community

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

James P. Wolak, like his father, did a lot for community groups such as the Everson Civic Organization and Everson Volunteer Fire Department.

But he took particular pride in the borough's annual Starlight Night. Someone had to make sure the Christmas lights were properly wired and hung so they'd sparkle just right in the early winter twilight.

No one else seemed to want the responsibility, so Mr. Wolak took it on himself, his sister Angel Kitta said.

“He was a community-minded individual, and he was following in my father's footsteps,” she said.

James P. Wolak, 63, of Everson died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Born July 25, 1953, in Mt. Pleasant, Mr. Wolak graduated from South­moreland High School in 1971. For the next 20 years, he worked in retail, also attending college classes during that time. He then took a job at Westmoreland Electric, where he worked as a data technician and in administrative areas during a 21-year career with the electrical contractor.

In addition to his involvement with the civic organization and the volunteer fire department, Mr. Wolak was a member of the Polish American Club and social member of the Everson VFW Post. He helped organize numerous bus trips for seniors to area casinos.Mr. Wolak loved gardening, and tending to his flower beds and his rose gardens. He also loved the theater and opera, Kitta said.

Mr. Wolak was a member of the Partner Parish of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Everson. He more recently attended St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Kitta said a line in Mr. Wolak's obituary best summed up the impact he had on the people in his life: “Jim is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.”

Mr. Wolak is survived by his sisters, Angel R. Kitta and husband, Michael, and Adriane R. Wolak, all of Everson; and his brother, Raymond P. Wolak Jr. of Costa Mesa, Calif.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Frank Kapr Funeral Home in Scottdale, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:15 a.m. Saturday followed by his funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant. Private interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Everson Civic Organization for its Christmas Lighting Fund.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.