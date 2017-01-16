Norvelt man enjoyed annual trips with the Appalachian Wagon Train

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If Santa had needed a last-minute sleigh rental, Robert Barnhart could have been his first stop.

“At one time, he probably had about a half-dozen sleighs that he'd restored,” said his daughter Barbara Iwaniec of Kecksburg. “He restored wagons, and he and a friend also made harnesses for horse teams.”

Robert E. Barnhart of Norvelt died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. He was 86.

Mr. Barnhart was a son of the late Alex P. and Rachel M. Barnhart. He grew up in Norvelt, and members of the family would frequent his family's camp in McKean County during deer season.

He graduated from Hurst High School before attending Penn State University. He trained soldiers as a National Guard staff sergeant for Army Company M-110, 28th Division, during the Korean War.

He met his wife of 64 years, Joanna McQuilkin Barnhart, when the two were teenagers.

“My mother was from Indiana, Pa.,” Iwaniec said. “They'd gone out to a place called the Dairy Dell after a basketball game. My mother said there was an immediate connection — he offered her and her friends a ride home, and that's how they started dating.”

Mr. Barnhart worked as a machinist for both Westinghouse and Powerex in Youngwood. That mechanical inclination was a big part of his home life as well. “He could fix most anything,” said his brother, Ronald Barnhart of Norvelt.

His daughter agreed.

“If the furnace went out, he could fix it,” she said. “If the washing machine wasn't working, he could fix it. I didn't even realize that was unusual until I was grown and married. I only realized then that everyone's dad can't just fix everything.”

Mr. Barnhart spent a lot of time fixing wagons, a passion he indulged on annual trips with the Appalachian Wagon Train, a group of covered-wagon enthusiasts that travels in a wagon train every summer to different regions in Appalachia.

“What people do with classic cars, my dad did with old wooden wagons,” Iwaniec said.

Mr. Barnhart often would start a restoration project with nothing but the metal running gear from a wagon and rebuild the wooden sections from the ground up.

“He'd have it repainted, and it was very important to him to have things be historically accurate,” she said. “He did the same thing with sleighs.”

When Mr. Barnhart took the family on the wagon-train trip, his wife sewed costumes for everyone. When the family first started going camping, Mr. Barnhart built a camper attachment for his pickup truck.

“Later on they bought a motor home and he and my mother would travel west every year until he was too old to make the trip,” Iwaniec said.

In addition to his wife and brother, Mr. Barnhart is survived by sons Robert A. Barnhart and wife, Stacey, and William Barnhart and wife, Mary Beth; daughters Barbara Iwaniec and husband, Edward, and Bonnie S. Pipak and husband, John; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will held 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Unity Methodist Church on Pond Road. Interment will follow in St. Paul Cemetery in Trauger with military rites.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.