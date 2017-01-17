Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

North Huntingdon football fan recalled as loving family man
Brian Bowling | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Joseph Antrilli, 82, of North Huntingdon, died Friday Jan. 13, 2017, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg.

An ardent University of Notre Dame football fan, Joseph Antrilli also was Norwin High School football's longest season ticket holder.

Even fans who didn't know him by name would know he was at a game by his piercing whistle, his children said.

“You could hear it for miles,” daughter Lisa Socrates said. “Everybody knew he was there.”

Another of his hallmarks was the courtesy and respect he showed others, she said.

“People would call him if they needed to talk to somebody because he was a true gentleman,” his daughter said.

Mr. Antrilli was passionate about his family and friends, son Joseph A. Antrilli said.

“My dad taught me discipline, respect, accountability and love and compassion of others,” he said.

Joseph Antrilli, 82, of North Huntingdon died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. He stayed in the same room as his wife, and although he had difficulty walking, he made a point of rising every morning, shuffling to her bed and giving her a kiss to start their day, his children said.

Mr. Antrilli was born Nov. 2, 1934, in Braddock, the son of the late Phillip and Mary (Ruffolo) Antrilli.

He was a member of the St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon, the Norwin Rotary, the Westmoreland County Real Estate Board and the St. Jude Council 9109.

Even-tempered and friendly, he learned to “roll with the punches” life threw at him, including the death of his mother when he was 11, his son said.

“He was a big family man,” Joseph Antrilli said. “He never passed up a hug.”

Mr. Antrilli joined the Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Fort Campbell, Ky., as a paratrooper.

He became an associate real estate broker for Ruffolo Realty, but during a downturn in the housing market in the late 1980s, he got a job as a toll collector for the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

“He wanted a little bit more stability,” his son said.

Mr. Antrilli retired from that position but a year later took a job as an assembler for Cleveland/Price in Trafford, where he worked several years, his daughter said.

He spent his free time gardening, fixing up his house and other people's houses and playing golf. He liked to fish.

“We weren't necessarily good fishermen,” Joseph Antrilli said. “But we enjoyed it anyway.”

Mr. Antrilli attended the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

“It doesn't matter what it was, he was there,” his daughter said.

Mr. Antrilli was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother, Philomena Antrilli.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Patricia Ann Busha Antrilli; son Joseph A. Antrilli and his wife Christine of North Huntingdon; daughter Lisa Socrates and husband Steven of North Huntingdon; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Parting prayers will be said at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at Ott Funeral Home Inc., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery and Mausoleum, North Versailles.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.

