Woman instrumental in founding library, ministry

When it came to coordinating and scheduling volunteers to take Holy Communion to dozens of Catholics who lived in Murrysville nursing homes or who were homebound, Judy Schlenke had what her pastor called a “type-A personality.”

“I think she'd take that as a compliment,” said Karen Ebert, a member of Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville who worked with Mrs. Schlenke in the church's Ministry of Caring. “These will be hard shoes to fill; she gave very generously of her time.”

A dedicated volunteer who helped establish the Delmont Public Library and Mother of Sorrows' ministry to the sick and homebound, Judith F. Schlenke of Murrysville died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017, at Forbes Regional Hospital of cardiac failure. She was 78.

She grew up in Greensburg, and much of her early life was dedicated to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral there, said her husband, Carl Schlenke, 86.

The two met on a group outing while both worked for West Penn Power. They were married for 56 years.

Mr. Schlenke's work as an engineer and manager for the company would take them and their growing family all over Western Pennsylvania — Delmont, Butler, State College, Peters and Murrysville — and Mrs. Schlenke would volunteer at their daughters' schools in each community and would welcome friends and classmates into their home.

“(She volunteered) so she could do more than be on the outside looking in on our lives,” said her daughter, Karen Brown. “She became ‘Mom' to so many other people in our classes.”

In the early 1970s, Mrs. Schlenke was president of the Delmont Women's Club and organized the borough's first official library from a collection of boxes and shelves in the back of a grocery store.

“I was involved in filling the car with books and moving it to the new location,” Mr. Schlenke said.

When they moved to Murrysville and she ran the ministry for the homebound for 15 years, she'd spend hours at her desk coordinating things, and he became one of her volunteers.

“She ‘ran the show,' ” Mr. Schlenke said. “I worked for her. Every Wednesday I'd take Communion to a 90-some-year-old lady I've been going to for 10 years. There's fulfillment to these things.”

She became deeply grateful to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh after one of their daughters, Janet, was born with a heart condition and underwent treatment there until her passing.

“There was a devotion to family and God that ran very deep,” her husband said.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Schlenke is survived by three daughters, Carla, 55, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Karen, 53, of Columbus; and Gretchen, 51, of Castle Pines, Colo.; and four grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Hart Funeral Home in Murrysville and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Mother of Sorrows. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday with interment to follow at the Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.

Memorial donations may be made to Mother of Sorrows or Children's Hospital.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660 or msantoni@tribweb.com.