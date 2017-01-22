Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Greensburg man distinguished himself in leadership

Stephen Huba | Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
John 'Jack' Gillis of Greensburg died Jan. 17, 2017.

Jack Gillis was an Eagle Scout who distinguished himself in leadership later in life, winning some of the Boy Scouts' highest honors.

“It was something that he devoted a lot of his time to and felt strongly about — being a role model for young men, especially in their professions,” said his daughter, Tamara Gillis.

Mr. Gillis had former Scouts as clients of his tax business. “His family doctors were two of the Scouts he had mentored along the way. He kept in touch with these boys,” she said.

John R. Gillis of Greensburg died Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, in Hempfield Manor. He was 85.

Mr. Gillis was born May 25, 1931, in Latrobe to Robert M. and Christina (Duffy) Gillis. He graduated from Latrobe High School in 1949 and served in the Army before attending Robert Morris Business School. He graduated in 1954 and went on to a career in accounting, working as a controller for the Greensburg Motor Co. and Glunt Development Co. of Turtle Creek.

On the side, he and his wife, Betty (Tremba) Gillis, ran a tax business that served individuals and small businesses in Butler and Westmoreland counties, including many farmers, said his son Scott Gillis. He enjoyed making house calls.

“As children, we remember him actually driving out to local farmers and doing their taxes on their kitchen table. That's a real vivid memory for me,” Tamara Gillis said. “He took a personal interest in his clients. … A lot of people came back to him year after year and would refer their friends to him.”

Mr. Gillis stayed active in Boy Scouts as an assistant Scoutmaster for a troop in West Point. He completed the adult leadership program, earning the Wood Badge and the Silver Beaver Award from the Westmoreland-Fayette Council of the Boy Scouts.

“He was in the Boy Scouts ever since he was a boy,” Scott Gillis said. “Anybody who achieves Eagle Scout has to put a lot of work into it.”

Scott Gillis followed through the Star rank but ultimately chose sports over scouting. “My dad was like, ‘You have to decide what you want to do.' I didn't care for camping out in the snow,” he said.

Mr. Gillis was an active member of Grace Catholic Church in Greensburg. He sang in the choir and as a tenor soloist, occasionally singing for church weddings.

“He loved Christmas because of the cantata music. That was a real joy to him, to give back that way,” Tamara Gillis said. “His favorite song was ‘Ave Maria.'”

“Everybody liked his ‘Ave Maria.' People really liked his voice,” Scott Gillis said.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Gillis is survived by his children, Cynthia and her husband, James Linderman, of Ruffsdale, Scott and his wife, Kimberly, of Greensburg, Tamara Gillis and her boyfriend, Jeffery VanBoskirk, of Mechanicsburg; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A private funeral liturgy for the family was scheduled at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, Greensburg, with interment following in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boy Scouts Westmoreland-Fayette Council, 2 Garden Center Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

