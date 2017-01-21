Mt. Pleasant 4-H leader blended love for kids, animals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ruth Hatfield loved animals and kids — two interests that came together in the 1970s, when she became an adult leader with a Westmoreland County 4-H horse club her two children joined.

“That was the biggest part of her life the whole time we were kids, through the '70s and the early '80s,” said her daughter, Michelle Sinsabaugh, who competed in area horse shows with the support of her parents. “Mom took care of us and got us ready to go. She was the glue that kept us all running.”

Ruth S. Hatfield, 85, of Mt. Pleasant died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, after a brief battle with cancer.

Along with her husband, James, who introduced the Greensburg native to horses and preceded her in death, Mrs. Hatfield was a leader in two 4-H horse clubs — Dry Ridge and Lucky 7, which formed later and drew a majority of members from Greensburg and Jeannette.

She was treasurer of the Westmoreland 4-H Horse Leaders and was active with the Westmoreland and Fort Armstrong Horsemen's Associations.

She enjoyed trail rides with her family and staffed the entry booth at many weekend horse shows.

“She was working between seven and 10 horse shows a year,” Sinsabaugh said. “That was her forte.”

Once she retired her thoroughbred riding horse, Gold Dust, and her children graduated from 4-H programs, Mrs. Hatfield still enjoyed attending horse shows. She could be found once again in the entry booth when her daughter became an adult leader and volunteer with the Salem Saddle 4-H Horse Club.

Skilled in fabric crafts, Mrs. Hatfield made riding clothes for her growing children. Later in life, she made afghans and baby blankets that she gave as gifts and donated to those in need.

“She enjoyed giving and making other people happy,” her son, Timothy, said, noting she contributed regularly to charitable groups benefiting Native Americans and abused animals.

“She would donate her last penny if somebody needed it,” he said.

Mrs. Hatfield's survivors include a son, Timothy and his wife, Lori, of Mt. Pleasant; a daughter, Michelle Sinsabaugh and her husband, David, of Mt. Pleasant; and an “adopted” daughter, Virginia Harrold and her husband, Scott, of Youngwood.

Visitation will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Barnhart Funeral Home, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622 or jhimler@tribweb.com.