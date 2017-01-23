Scout leader, Little League coach was the 'quintessential American dad'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A keen outdoorsman, Frank Moore spent his life working, raising a family and fighting fires.

“He was the quintessential American dad,” said son, Erik Paul Moore.

Mr. Moore became a Scout leader, Little League coach or whatever else was required as his kids grew up, his son said.

“He was always there for us when we needed him,” he said.

Frank L. Moore Jr., 70, of Jeannette, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, at UPMC Presbyterian.

He was born in 1946 in Greensburg to Frank L. and Edna Moore and was a member of St. Matthias Evangelical Church in Greensburg.

For 38 years, Mr. Moore worked at Elliott Co., a Jeannette manufacturer of turbine machinery. He retired as an expediter, someone responsible for ensuring that equipment and supplies were delivered on time.

“He started in the mail room,” said his wife, Margie Moore. “When an opening came up, he would bid for it and get it.”

He also worked part time as an usher and driver for McClure & Jobe Funeral Home in Jeannette and ran a carpet installation business, Cosmic Carpets Complete, out of his house, she said.

Mr. Moore was past president of the Grapeville Volunteer Fire Co. During his 25 years, he became a captain of the fire police, the unit responsible for maintaining order at a fire scene.

Mr. Moore played Santa Claus for his family, the fire company and several organizations during the holidays.

“He loved doing that,” Margie Moore said.

He also loved taking a long weekend to hunt and fish out of his cabin in Elk County, she said. He made two hunting trips to Wyoming, one for elk and one for antelope, said his son.

He also did a lot of fishing, mainly for trout, Erik Moore said.

A quiet, sincere man, Mr. Moore liked to surprise people with humor, Margie Moore said.

“He liked to zing one-liners at you occasionally,” she said.

Although normally quiet, there were times he was chatty, his son said.

“When he found someone who was a Mason or a hunter or both, he could talk your ear off,” Erik Moore said.

Mr. Moore was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 750 in Jeannette and a life member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Rifle Association.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia E. Moore.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Erik, and wife, Kelly, of Pace, Fla.; daughter Megan Sue Coppetti and husband, James, of Greensburg; and two grandchildren.

The Mason-Gelder Funeral Home in Jeannette is handling arrangements.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Matthias Evangelical Church, 100 Chapel View Drive, Greensburg. Interment will be at Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.

Memorials may be made to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance, 950 Winslow Hill Road, Benezette, PA 15821, or the Northern Pennsylvania Mountains Wapiti chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, 3675 Utahville Road, Coalport, PA 16627, c/o Carol Lux.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.