Love of cooking, family served 'Millie' well

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Meatloaf, hot roast beef and turkey sandwiches, mashed potoates and gravy, pot roast and chili.

It was all homemade at Millie's Restaurant in the mid- to late-1960s, the kind of “stick-to-your-ribs” food Mildred Felton loved to cook, her daughter, Rachelle “Shelly” Duncan, said.

For Mrs. Felton, the diner she ran on Route 217 just outside Derry was a natural extension of a lifelong passion for cooking, one inextricably linked to hard work and family.

“We often said we didn't have a lot because Dad was self-employed and Mom worked for Dad and she worked at the restaurant,” Duncan said. “We always had hand-me-down clothes, but we always ate well.”

Mildred “Millie” Felton, 81, of Unity died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in her home.

Born in Champion in 1935 to the late Samuel and Ruth (Miller) Geary, Mrs. Felton was raised by her aunt and uncle in a household where her aunt's mother — affectionally known as Mother Allie — also lived. It was from Mother Allie, who loved to bake pies, cookies and other treats, that Mrs. Felton adopted a lifelong love of cooking,

Mrs. Felton wanted to attend college after high school but was unable to do so for financial reasons. Instead, Mrs. Felton worked in a number of capacities to earn money and help support her family.

At various times, she managed a Howard Johnson off the Pensnylvania Turnpike near Somerset; helped her late husband of 61 years, Clifford R. Felton, run a butcher shop; owned and operated Millie's; cleaned offices; and in her later years, ran Pineland Farm with Mr. Felton in Unity. The couple lived there, too.

“She did whatever it took to help and make ends meet with my dad,” Duncan said.

Mrs. Felton was an avid gardener who grew beautiful flowers, fruits and vegetables. She made jelly, juices, pickles, salsa and sauces. She also canned many of her products, as well as the meat Mr. Felton would bring home after hunting.

She loved fishing, mowing grass and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Felton was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee D. Pierdominici, and by a number of siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Rachelle Duncan of Latrobe; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a number of siblings.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home in Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jeffrey L. Schock officiating. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.