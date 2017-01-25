Marriage to sweetheart protected Navy vet from Southwest Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Joseph R. Shoplik lived a “quiet and unassuming” life but left his mark on his wife, children and grandchildren.

“He wasn't the kind of person that liked to be in the limelight,” said Rosemarie (Musingo) Shoplik, his wife of 62 years.

“He was ordinary but extraordinary,” his daughter Dianne Horn said. “He was an amazing dad. He was all about family.”

Joseph Richard Shoplik of Southwest Greensburg died Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was 86.

Born March 16, 1930, in Star Junction, Fayette County, he was a son of the late Michael and Verna (Serenko) Shoplik.

He enlisted in the Navy in 1951 and served during the Korean War on the USS Bennington, an aircraft carrier.

Mr. Shoplik married his junior high sweetheart, Rosemarie, May 22, 1954, while he was on leave in Greensburg. Four days later, an explosion in the forward part of the ship's flight deck killed 103 crewmen and injured 201.

“He just narrowly missed tragedy by coming home that weekend,” his wife said.

The Bennington was rebuilt and reassigned, and Mr. Shoplik finished his military service in 1955. He went on to a 35-year career at Jeannette Glass Corp. Following the plant's closure, he worked for 10 years for the Association for Retarded Citizens.

Mr. Shoplik worked in several ARC group homes in Westmoreland County, assisting residents with daily tasks.

“He was very much liked by the people who were there,” Rosemarie Shoplik said.

Dianne Horn remembers her father as an involved family man who, between shifts at Jeannette Glass, prepared dinner for his three children.

“In the winter, he would make sure my car was warmed up and cleared of snow. I never had to worry about that,” she said.

Mr. Shoplik was a faithful member of St. Paul Parish, Greensburg, where he served as an usher and enjoyed going to daily Mass.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Shoplik is survived by daughter Dianne Horn and her husband, Dan, of Pittsburgh; two sons, Michael Shoplik and his wife, Ann, of Pittsburgh, and Joseph Shoplik and his wife, Gerrie, of Greensburg; and five grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. today at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.