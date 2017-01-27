Hempfield man believed in education, hard work and family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As the son of a coal miner, John Olesh valued hard work but always ensured there would be time for his family and his hobbies.

“He really believed in working hard but also in balancing that with pleasure,” said his daughter, Marilyn Cantini.

John P. Olesh of Hempfield died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, of natural causes. He was 97.

Mr. Olesh was born June 19, 1919, in Herminie, a son of the late Joseph and Christina (Yaros) Olesh. His father was Polish and his mother was a Czechoslovakian homemaker.

He was born during the height of the influenza pandemic that began in 1918, and his mother was a medical assistant helping those affected by the “Spanish flu.”

“She was lucky enough not to get it,” Cantini said.

Mr. Olesh's father raised and sold chickens and eggs at their home in Herminie, and Mr. Olesh helped with chores related to the business.

He graduated from Sewickley Township High School and went to work at one of the local coal mine's company stores. He met his wife of 71 years, Anne Belak Olesh, at a dance.

Mr. Olesh started working for the former Pittsburgh Reflector Co. while he and his wife built their home in Hempfield, traveling by train to Pittsburgh each day for work.

“At that time, he was going to night school at Duquesne University,” Cantini said. “Then in 1957, he decided to buy a small mom-and-pop store in Herminie. My mother ran that with my dad's help for about eight years.”

Mr. Olesh also opened what was, at the time, a new business in the United States., a coin-operated Laundromat in West Hempfield. Over the years they also ran a confectionery and convenience store on Wendel Road, and relocated the Laundromat to an adjacent building.

Cantini said her father was a huge proponent of a good education.

“He was attending St. Vincent College at the same time that I was attending Seton Hill,” she said. Mr. Olesh graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in accounting and worked as an accountant for the Elliott Co. until his retirement.

Throughout their lives, Mr. Olesh and his family enjoyed traveling and taking camping trips, particularly to Scottyland in Rockwood, Somerset County. During his retirement, he served as treasurer of the Elliott Retirees Group and did free income-tax preparation for the elderly.

“He was a social man who liked to keep up with current events, took interest in other people and truly enjoyed his family and keeping active,” Cantini said.

In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by daughter Marilyn Cantini and her husband, Al, of Irwin; a grandson, Alex Cantini, and his wife, Teresa, of Harrison City; and two great-granddaughters, Victoria and Madelyn Cantini.

There will be no viewing. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane in Herminie, with an 11 a.m. memorial Mass to follow.

Memorial donations can be made to the church.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.