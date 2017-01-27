Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Hempfield man believed in education, hard work and family
Patrick Varine | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
John P. Olesh, 97, of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Grove at Irwin, in North Huntingdon.

Updated 6 minutes ago

As the son of a coal miner, John Olesh valued hard work but always ensured there would be time for his family and his hobbies.

“He really believed in working hard but also in balancing that with pleasure,” said his daughter, Marilyn Cantini.

John P. Olesh of Hempfield died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, of natural causes. He was 97.

Mr. Olesh was born June 19, 1919, in Herminie, a son of the late Joseph and Christina (Yaros) Olesh. His father was Polish and his mother was a Czechoslovakian homemaker.

He was born during the height of the influenza pandemic that began in 1918, and his mother was a medical assistant helping those affected by the “Spanish flu.”

“She was lucky enough not to get it,” Cantini said.

Mr. Olesh's father raised and sold chickens and eggs at their home in Herminie, and Mr. Olesh helped with chores related to the business.

He graduated from Sewickley Township High School and went to work at one of the local coal mine's company stores. He met his wife of 71 years, Anne Belak Olesh, at a dance.

Mr. Olesh started working for the former Pittsburgh Reflector Co. while he and his wife built their home in Hempfield, traveling by train to Pittsburgh each day for work.

“At that time, he was going to night school at Duquesne University,” Cantini said. “Then in 1957, he decided to buy a small mom-and-pop store in Herminie. My mother ran that with my dad's help for about eight years.”

Mr. Olesh also opened what was, at the time, a new business in the United States., a coin-operated Laundromat in West Hempfield. Over the years they also ran a confectionery and convenience store on Wendel Road, and relocated the Laundromat to an adjacent building.

Cantini said her father was a huge proponent of a good education.

“He was attending St. Vincent College at the same time that I was attending Seton Hill,” she said. Mr. Olesh graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in accounting and worked as an accountant for the Elliott Co. until his retirement.

Throughout their lives, Mr. Olesh and his family enjoyed traveling and taking camping trips, particularly to Scottyland in Rockwood, Somerset County. During his retirement, he served as treasurer of the Elliott Retirees Group and did free income-tax preparation for the elderly.

“He was a social man who liked to keep up with current events, took interest in other people and truly enjoyed his family and keeping active,” Cantini said.

In addition to his wife, Anne, he is survived by daughter Marilyn Cantini and her husband, Al, of Irwin; a grandson, Alex Cantini, and his wife, Teresa, of Harrison City; and two great-granddaughters, Victoria and Madelyn Cantini.

There will be no viewing. The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Edward Church, 120 St. Edward Lane in Herminie, with an 11 a.m. memorial Mass to follow.

Memorial donations can be made to the church.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.