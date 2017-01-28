History buff, North Huntingdon resident 'put heart, soul' into business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Larry Carlson was plugged in to his life's work.

“He didn't just do it because it was a paycheck. He was a self-proclaimed workaholic,” said his daughter, Marnie Carlson of Murrysville. “He just loved his job” — operating his own electrical installation and wiring business, Carlson Electric, for almost four decades.

Larry C. Carlson, 62, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at his North Huntingdon home after battling since 2003 with systemic scleroderma, a chronic hardening of tissue that progressed from his skin to his internal organs.

According to his daughter, he continued to work until last May and still offered phone advice on electrical problems during the hospital stays that followed.

Mr. Carlson “could have been on disability years ago, but it would have killed him,” his wife of nearly 42 years, Rhoma, said. “He put his heart and soul into everything he did.”

She remembers her husband answering a call well before dawn to help a Jeannette baker get his fryer running so he could have the day's batch of doughnuts ready. “He would drop everything to go help somebody,” she said.

Mr. Carlson was a partner in his electrical company before becoming its sole owner in 1974. Later in life, he switched to work as a certified electrical inspector for Building Inspection Underwriters of PA, serving in communities including North Irwin and Scottdale.

“He taught me I've got to work for everything that I have but, at the end of the day, your family and everything else is really what makes your life a happy life,” his daughter said, fondly recalling pancake breakfasts and hikes at Bushy Run Battlefield with her father.

A history buff, Mr. Carlson had a particular interest in the Civil War and theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In addition to battlefield tours, one of his favorite trips was to the Dry Tortugas, islands off the Florida coast that include Civil War fortifications.

“Even in the Florida Keys, he found a way to find a Civil War site,” his wife said. “He really enjoyed it.”

He liked watching backyard birds and Steelers and Penn State football games.

Mr. Carlson belonged to the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club and the former Elks lodge in Jeannette and served on the council of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Irwin.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Carlson is survived by his mother, Thelma Lou Carlson Kifer of North Huntingdon, and two siblings.

Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.