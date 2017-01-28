Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

History buff, North Huntingdon resident 'put heart, soul' into business
Jeff Himler | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Larry C. Carlson, 62, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Jan. 27, 2017, at home.

Updated 13 minutes ago

Larry Carlson was plugged in to his life's work.

“He didn't just do it because it was a paycheck. He was a self-proclaimed workaholic,” said his daughter, Marnie Carlson of Murrysville. “He just loved his job” — operating his own electrical installation and wiring business, Carlson Electric, for almost four decades.

Larry C. Carlson, 62, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, at his North Huntingdon home after battling since 2003 with systemic scleroderma, a chronic hardening of tissue that progressed from his skin to his internal organs.

According to his daughter, he continued to work until last May and still offered phone advice on electrical problems during the hospital stays that followed.

Mr. Carlson “could have been on disability years ago, but it would have killed him,” his wife of nearly 42 years, Rhoma, said. “He put his heart and soul into everything he did.”

She remembers her husband answering a call well before dawn to help a Jeannette baker get his fryer running so he could have the day's batch of doughnuts ready. “He would drop everything to go help somebody,” she said.

Mr. Carlson was a partner in his electrical company before becoming its sole owner in 1974. Later in life, he switched to work as a certified electrical inspector for Building Inspection Underwriters of PA, serving in communities including North Irwin and Scottdale.

“He taught me I've got to work for everything that I have but, at the end of the day, your family and everything else is really what makes your life a happy life,” his daughter said, fondly recalling pancake breakfasts and hikes at Bushy Run Battlefield with her father.

A history buff, Mr. Carlson had a particular interest in the Civil War and theories surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. In addition to battlefield tours, one of his favorite trips was to the Dry Tortugas, islands off the Florida coast that include Civil War fortifications.

“Even in the Florida Keys, he found a way to find a Civil War site,” his wife said. “He really enjoyed it.”

He liked watching backyard birds and Steelers and Penn State football games.

Mr. Carlson belonged to the Jacktown Ride and Hunt Club and the former Elks lodge in Jeannette and served on the council of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Irwin.

In addition to his wife and daughter, Mr. Carlson is survived by his mother, Thelma Lou Carlson Kifer of North Huntingdon, and two siblings.

Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.