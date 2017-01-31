Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jeannette barber's passion for music never faded
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Vittorio A. Zippi, 92, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017.

Ron Stemple has known Vittorio Zippi since he was a kid.

“My dad used to go to Zippi's Barber Shop to get his hair cut, and eventually I did, too,” Stemple said. “But I also knew him as a musician. When I went there, he would sometimes bring out his trumpet and show me a march he really liked.”

Mr. Zippi was born May 7, 1924, in Crabtree, a son of Simplicio Zippi and Luisa Crochetti Zippi of Sant'Omero, in Italy's eastern Abruzzo region.

He began studying the trumpet at 12, fostering a love he would carry throughout life.

“His world was music,” said Carl Masciantonio of Jeannette, former director for the Jeannette Community Band, of which Zippi was a founding member. “He loved to play. It didn't make any difference what group it was with. He just enjoyed playing.”

Mr. Zippi played with the Greensburg High School Band, the United Mineworkers Union Band Jamison No. 4 Mine in Crabtree and the Bobby Dale Orchestra, where he went by the stage name Zip Martin.

He and Masciantonio met at a gig.

“I played in a little dance group, and we stopped at a Greensburg club called Coal A.C.,” Masciantonio said. “His band — I think at the time he was playing in a group called the Del Mars — was playing also.”

Mr. Zippi played trumpet during his career in the Army; he joined in 1943, serving with the 460th A.CU.BN Anti-Aircraft Battalion and the Allied Support Hospitals for the Normandy invasion before becoming a medic with the 160th General Hospital, where he was the company bugler and a member of the 160th band, performing over the years for celebrities including Joe Louis, Lucille Ball and the Queen of England.

While stationed in England, he met Helen Baillie, who would be his wife of 60 years. When the couple came back to the United States, Mr. Zippi used the GI Bill to attend barber school and continued as a barber for six decades. One of his regular clients was Pittsburgh Pirates legend Bill Mazeroski.

In 1988, he helped found what would become the Jeannette Community Band.

“He was an excellent musician,” band secretary Sherrie Wood said. “He was a funny guy. I absolutely loved Zippi — everyone did.”

Stemple, the band's director, called Mr. Zippi a “high-impact” person.

“He had a lot of influence on a lot of people,” Stemple said. “He used to tell me stories about the Italian band he was part of in Crabtree, which was just older generations teaching younger generations before music was regularly taught in school. He lived a very full life.”

Mr. Zippi is survived by his children, Dr. Carole Brennan of Springdale; Victor Zippi and his wife, Mary, of Jeannette; and Diane Zippi of Pittsburgh; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. today at the Clement Pantalone Funeral Home, 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A 10 a.m. funeral service will be held at St. Bartholomew Church in Crabtree, with interment and full military honors to follow at Calvary Hill Cemetery in Crabtree.

Memorials may be made to Veteran Voices of Pittsburgh, 3706 W. Eighth Ave., Beaver Falls, PA 15010.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

