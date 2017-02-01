Mt. Pleasant department store owner influenced many locally and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Charlotte Saloom Mowry touched many lives in many ways, locally and beyond, in her 78 years.

“Between the 33 years of teaching, 70 plus years of helping run and running the store and the different organizations she belonged to … yeah, a lot of people,” Leon R. Mowry II, 44, said of his mother, co-owner with her husband of Saloom Department Store in Mt. Pleasant.

Those people have been streaming in to the Galone-Caruso Funeral Home for calling hours since Tuesday.

Mrs. Mowry, of Acme, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in her home.

She met her husband, Leon R. Mowry, at the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant. Shortly after they married, both became teachers and taught in the same school, Southmoreland Senior High School. She taught world cultures and math from 1960-93.

“Students coming to the funeral home have been saying how much she influenced them. That she taught a good work ethic, she always sent letters of recommendation, a lot of different things,” said her daughter, Renee Caruso, 51, of Acme.

Mrs. Mowry, born May 13, 1938, in Mt. Pleasant to the late George and Isabelle Karfelt Saloom, was a member of the Connellsville Women's Club, the Connellsville Chapter of the Eastern Star and the Mt. Pleasant Business District Authority.

“She wasn't just a sit-in-the-back sort of person. She was always up front and part of it,” Mowry said.

Mrs. Mowry liked to travel, and Caruso said she was fortunate to have gone along with her mother on some trips.

“She had family in Lebanon, so she went there a lot,” she said. “We went to Egypt, Syria. We rode camels, the whole thing. She even helped a family adopt a child in China.”

At home, Mrs. Mowry loved to bake and cook from scratch — something her children marvel about.

“Any given Sunday was like Thanksgiving,” Mowry said. “Everything was from scratch, no recipes, homemade — a handful of that, a shake or two of this. Everything was wonderful, always.”

“She loved to bake,” Caruso agreed. “And she could do it from her wheelchair.”

About three years ago, she said, Mrs. Mowry was injured in a car crash that left her immobilized in her left leg from the knee to the ankle. But she still cooked and baked, Caruso said.

Mrs. Mowry is survived by her husband of 56 years, Leon R. Mowry; her daughter, Renee Caruso, and her husband, Todd; her son, Leon R. Mowry II, and his wife, Christy, all of Acme; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Michael Antiochian Orthodox Church, 1182 Ashland St., Greensburg. Interment will be in Donegal Cemetery.

Saloom-Peterson Funeral Home in Youngwood and Galone-Caruso Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant handled funeral arrangements.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.