Latrobe man could fix almost anything

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

John Fisher combined an engineering background with a natural ability to repair things.

“He could fix anything,” said his daughter, Sandra Grote, 61, of Pittsburgh. “He just had the knack, when anything broke, to look at it and diagnose what was wrong. He had a huge collection of tools in the basement.”

About the only thing that Mr. Fisher didn't work on was cars, although he usually knew what the source of the problem was, Grote said.

John M. Fisher of Latrobe died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. He was 91.

Born Dec. 8, 1925, in Buckhannon, W.Va., he was a son of the late Cary S. and Helen (Grigg) Fisher. He grew up in Carnegie and graduated from Carnegie High School in 1943. After serving in the Army Air Corps, he attended the University of Pittsburgh on the GI Bill. He graduated in 1949 with a degree in mechanical engineering.

Mr. Fisher worked for Kennametal Corp. as an assistant plant engineer in Latrobe and retired in 1982 as director of facilities and services.

Being the daughter of an engineer could be amusing at times, Grote said.

“He was a very logical thinker. He was a classic engineer,” she said, recalling how her father stored bicycles in the garage by hanging them from a series of pulleys.

His daughter Nancy Kuchta, 64, of Latrobe, said she doesn't recall ever hearing her father swear — except when he was playing bridge in his men's group.

“He was always very polite. I never really saw him angry at anyone,” she said.

Following retirement, Mr. Fisher and his wife, Betty, bought 18th Century Hardware in Derry. Grote described the business as a small brass foundry.

“They literally made anything you wanted in brass. They could replicate anything, from a dresser pull missing off of an old dresser to hinges. They sold stuff that went all over the country,” she said.

Mr. Fisher also enjoyed repairing lamps on a volunteer basis at H&S Furniture in Latrobe.

“He just went in once a week and went into the basement shop and fixed broken lamps,” Grote said. “He enjoyed fixing broken things and making life better for people.”

Mr. Fisher was involved with the Greater Latrobe School Authority, which finances building projects for the school district. He resigned as president in December for health reasons.

“My dad got very hands-on with the construction of the buildings. He always wanted to see the blueprints and the layouts,” Kuchta said.

Among his many hobbies was sailing. Grote said her father would take the family sailing at Lake Arthur in Moraine State Park or at Rehoboth Beach in Delaware.

“He was a very caring and kind man,” Grote said. “He had a work ethic like I've never seen in anyone. I always admired that about him. He was always willing to do whatever it took to get the job done.”

Mr. Fisher is survived by three daughters, Nancy Kuchta and her husband, Charles, of Latrobe, Sandra Grote of Pittsburgh and Barbara Freas and her husband, Daniel, of Elkhorn, Wis.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, with the Rev. Jonathan Fehl officiating.

Military honors conducted by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard will immediately follow the service. Private interment will be in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.

Memorials may be made to Adams Memorial Library, 1112 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.