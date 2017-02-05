Mom of county judge found love through song

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As a young woman, Margaret Blahovec of Greensburg loved singing and was a soloist for her uncle's band, which became a life-changing event for her.

Mack Muchoney's Nite Hawks was based in Calumet and played the local clubs. It was while singing at one that she met her future husband, John Gabriel Blahovec, said her son, James Blahovec of Harrison City. The couple married on Sept. 2, 1950, and remained together until his death on Oct. 13, 2016.

Margaret Elizabeth “Marge” Blahovec, 89, formerly of Norvelt, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.

She was born June 9, 1927, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Joseph and Suzanna Sikora Muchoney. She graduated from Greensburg High School and worked in an area glass factory as a young woman.

Mrs. Blahovec loved to knit and do needlework. James Blahovec said he still has a sweater that his mother crocheted for him when he was in high school.

She gave all of her children and grandchildren a special gift of a sweater, blanket or other item she made as a wedding gift, her son said.

Her greatest joy was caring for her family.

“She was dedicated to taking care of her husband and children. She always had a warm meal on the table” for the family, James Blahovec said.

She was proud that her son, John E. Blahovec of Greensburg, was elected to be judge of the Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas, James Blahovec said.

She was a member of Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Mt. Pleasant.

In addition to sons John E. and James F. Blahovec, she also is survived by another son, Thomas M. Blahovec, of Alexandria, Va.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 10:45 a.m. in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Mt. Pleasant, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko as celebrant. Interment will follow in Visitation Cemetery.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.