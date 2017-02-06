Harrison City father took pride in family name, work ethnic

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The son of Italian immigrants, Rudolph Perfetti took pride in his family name. It was a value his daughters say he instilled in them, too.

“If your name is attached to it, you better make sure it's your very, very best,” said his daughter, Marie Perfetti, as she recalled her father's “unbelievable work ethic” and strict attention to detail, along with many happy memories of Sunday afternoons after church spent with family, feasting on traditional Italian meals.

“Your name meant something,” Marie Perfetti added, explaining that her father believed in honoring his parents.

Rudolph J. “Rudy” Perfetti of Harrison City died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was 86.

Born April 2, 1930, in Jeannette, Mr. Perfetti was a son of the late Albert and Frances Perfetti. He graduated in 1948 from Jeannette High School, where he played football. At 19, he met his future wife, Eva Mae Perfetti, a 15-year-old Harrison City native. Their respective high schools' football rivalry was no match for true love; they were married for 60 years, said his daughter, Denise Perfetti.

Growing up, Mr. Perfetti helped out in his father's shoe repair shop, Perfetti Shoe Repair, on Third Street in Jeannette. His father started the shop, which was in business for 53 years, after learning the trade as a boy in Italy, Marie Perfetti said.

In his teenage years, he worked at a local Buick dealership, where he fell in love with cars, and later took jobs in construction. He later spent 30 years working at U.S. Steel Research and Technology Center in Monroeville, where he contributed to published articles in the field of electrochemistry.

While Mr. Perfetti spent most of his professional life fixing and building, one of the most meaningful projects he worked on was his own home, Denise Perfetti said. Mr. Perfetti lived there with his wife for the duration of their marriage. “He basically dedicated his life to taking care of his family,” Denise Perfetti said.

Mr. Perfetti was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Mae Perfetti; a daughter, Susan Perfetti; and son-in-law, Blair Cartwright. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Perfetti of Waterford, Mich., Marie Perfetti of Hampton Bays, N.Y., and Lisa Wright and husband, Kevin, of Ligonier.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Barbara Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Westmoreland County Humane Society, 1152 Route 119 North, Greensburg, PA 15601, to the American Cancer Society, donate.cancer.org, or to a charity of choice.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.