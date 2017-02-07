Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Patriotic Air Force vet from Latrobe known as trailblazer
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Almost everyone who knew Martha Williamson Frye was surprised when she announced her intention to join the Air Force.

“We had never heard of any women joining the service. But when she got out of high school, she decided that's what she wanted to do. And I guess my parents didn't object because they let her go,” her sister Catherine Wilk said.

Martha E. Williamson Frye of Latrobe died of cancer Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was 81.

She was born April 27, 1935, in Calumet, to Mickey and Christian (Studlick) Kopcho.

She spent the Korean War as a communication specialist with the Air Force until her marriage to Airman Theton Keith Williamson.

“In those days, unfortunately, when you did get married and start a family, you got out of the service,” said Andrea Brasili, Mrs. Frye's daughter.

The young military family moved all over the world. Brasili was born in Panama.

The family eventually returned to Latrobe, but Mrs. Frye never gave up the military lifestyle. She was a member of the American Legion Post 515, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 515 and the Jeannette Auxiliary Unit 344. She served as vice president of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, and in the early 1990s became the first and to date only female commander of American Legion Post 515.

“She held it high. She was very happy to be there,” Brasili said.

She was an active member of Holy Family Church and once served as president of the church rosary society. In fact, there were few local organizations that did not count Mrs. Frye as a member.

“We went to different clubs. If it weren't for her, I'd be sitting home all the time. But she made me join this club and that club, and I got along real good with her,” Wilk said.

After the death of her husband, Mrs. Frye eventually married another military man, Ronald D. “R.D.” Frye Sr.

She was always quick to chime in when she felt someone was disrespecting the American flag, the national anthem or the military, Brasili said.

“Anyone can tell you, my mom was feisty. She told it like it was,” she said.

Mrs. Frye was preceded in death by her husbands; son Kevin Williamson; and grandchildren Elizabeth, Jessica and Joseph.

She is survived by her children, Keith Williamson and his wife, Mary Alice; Crystal Manning and her husband, Christopher; Kent Williamson; and Andrea Brasili and her husband, Mark; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the Holy Family Rosary Society will recite the rosary at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will follow at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the charity of your choice or to Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

