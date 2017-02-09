Air Force analyst found joy in family adventures

There was something about the zoo that fascinated Stephen Sanders, and he was more than happy to take his nieces and nephew there as they grew up.

“He got a zoo pass, and we would go at least once or twice a month,” said Rorie Boulware, 16, one of Mr. Sanders' nieces. “He really liked looking at the animals, studying them. I'm not sure why, but he really did.”

A quiet, curious man who gave his all to his family and his community, Stephen E. Sanders of Jeannette died Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, at Concordia of Monroeville of complications following a heart attack. He was 58.

Born to engineer Walter Sanders and nurse Patricia Sanders, he grew up in Penn Township with his sister, Jodi. Mr. Sanders was intelligent and inquisitive: At age 12, he disassembled and reassembled a watch by himself, Ms. Boulware said.

He enlisted in the Air Force a few years after graduating high school and became a ballistic missile systems analyst at a remote Arkansas Titan II nuclear missile base.

He didn't speak much of his service, but the family knew Mr. Sanders had some role in preventing “a major disaster” at his missile silo.

After an honorable discharge, he got a degree in electrical engineering from Penn State. He worked in various positions at Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory in West Mifflin, including managing the software engineering for the nuclear reactors installed aboard Navy vessels.

“He would take the kids in on family day; they'd lock everything down and keep everyone in a couple of rooms. ... I'm not really sure why they did it at all,” said Paul Boulware, Mr. Sanders' brother-in-law.

Mr. Sanders doted on his four nieces and nephew, taking them on vacations to New York, the beach and the zoo. He'd pick them up from kindergarten on his days off, and Ms. Boulware said she used to talk so much about her uncle picking her up for lunch that some at her school mistook him for her father. After hearing Ms. Boulware talking about the abandoned town of Centralia, Mr. Sanders drove her four-and-a-half hours to visit and explore last summer.

For more than 30 years, Mr. Sanders served the Penn Township Ambulance Association, first as a licensed paramedic, then chief, board member and treasurer. His work there ensured the ambulance company's financial health, professionalism and commitment to the community, said Edgar Grant, current EMS director and longtime friend.

“He served as a mentor to many of our EMS providers. ... It was more than just a job, more than volunteering,” Mr. Grant said. “He instilled a passion in wanting to affect people's lives in a positive way.”

In addition to his sister, Jodi, his brother-in-law and his niece Rorie, Mr. Sanders is survived by nieces Madison, Taylor and Stephanie and nephew Joey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home in Harrison City, with funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Barbara Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Zoo or the Rescue 6 Ambulance Company.

