Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Car dealer's knowledge of vehicles was 'boundless'
Patrick Varine | Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Garry J. Clawson, 69, of Greensburg, passed Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at his home, from complications from a double lung transplant performed Oct. 17, 2011.

Updated 44 minutes ago

Garry Clawson's avocation was his vocation.

“He loved all aspects of cars,” said his wife, Karen Clawson. “Classic cars, racing, just everything about cars.”

Garry J. Clawson of Greensburg died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, at home following complications from a double-lung transplant performed in 2011. He was 69.

Mr. Clawson was born Feb. 26, 1947, in Derry, a son of the late Lloyd R. and Cora (Calhoun) Clawson. Prior to his retirement, he was owner and president of G.J. Clawson Auto Sales in Youngwood and Greensburg for more than three decades.

He met his wife of 41 years at the former Red Rooster nightclub in Unity. She said his knowledge of cars was boundless.

“In addition to being a car dealer, he was able to do all kinds of repairs and small body work,” she said.

Longtime family friend, Margy Wadyko of Greensburg, agreed.

“My husband got up this morning and was having trouble with his car,” she said, “and the first thing he thought was, ‘Oh, I'll go talk to Garry. He'll know.'”

Mr. Clawson was a Chevrolet enthusiast, according to his wife.

‘Those were his favorites,” she said. “Corvettes, Camaros, muscle cars … he's had Chevelles and Camaros over the years.”

The Clawsons' son, Brandon, recently bought a Camaro SS “and (Garry) was very grateful that (he) brought it over and let him drive it,” Karen Clawson said.

Wadyko said she will remember Mr. Clawson's unfailing helpfulness.

“We moved (to Greensburg) the same day, and I was without my husband at the time,” she said. “Garry was just unbelievably kind. He went out of his way to help me, even though they were moving in, too. And that's the way he's always been. He has a huge heart.”

Karen Clawson said her husband was the same way with his child and grandchildren.

“Garry just adored our son,” she said. “He would stop anything to help him. He was always there for him no matter how busy or sick he was.”

Mr. Clawson was diagnosed with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis in 2010 and had a successful double-lung transplant in the fall of 2011. He regularly sent thank-you cards to the donor's family, although they had never met.

“It was a big regret of his, that he never got to thank the donor's family face-to-face,” his wife said.

Mr. Clawson showed devotion to both his family and his customers.

“One of the things he took pride in — and we would sometimes tease him about — is that he pretty much remembered everyone he ever sold a car to. He could even remember what brand he'd sold them,” Karen Clawson said. “He was a workaholic, but he was also a wonderful family man.”

In addition to his wife, Mr. Clawson is survived by son, Brandon Clawson and his wife, Heather, of New Stanton; and two grandchildren.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Paul Parish, 820 Carbon Road, Greensburg.

Memorials may be made to UPMC C.T. Transplants, 200 Lothrop St., Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or CORE, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.