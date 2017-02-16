Mt. Pleasant's Fireman Joe was 'a downright good guy'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Before Joe Rudnik and his future wife, Patty, went on their first date, the young volunteer firefighter decided they had to make a quick stop.

“We were riding toward Norvelt from Mt. Pleasant. We came down over the hill and as we were going under a bridge, Joe said, ‘Did you see that fire? There's a fire in that field. We have to turn around and go back',” Patty Rudnik said.

They discovered it was just someone burning brush.

“When we got to the club, I had to wash my shoes because they were caked in mud from walking through this field to get to the fire,” Patty Rudnik said. “And I said, well, I'm either going to love him or leave him.”

She chose love, for the next four decades.

Joseph G. Rudnik of Mt. Pleasant died Feb. 14, 2017, from multiple organ failure. He was 67.

A son of the late Joseph W. and Nellie (Katie) Rudnik, he grew up in Mt. Pleasant. A 1967 graduate of Geibel Catholic High School, he earned a computer programming degree from the Institute of Computer Management.

In 1969 he was drafted into the Army, serving as a military policeman during a 13-month tour of duty in Korea, where he volunteered for the military police Dog Platoon.

“He was a dog handler, and he and his German shepherd, Pal, would walk around the perimeter, patrolling the base and the machinery,” Patty Rudnik said.

Back home in 1971, he began a career of more than three decades with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, where he served as a clerk, assistant manager and manager until his retirement in 2006.

Jerry Lucia, Mt. Pleasant's mayor and fire chief, has known Mr. Rudnik since their school days.

“I used to drive him to school when I was a senior and he was a freshman,” Lucia said. “He was always jolly and always a jokester, and he was a downright good guy when it came to getting along with other people.”

Lucia said that attitude carried through Mr. Rudnik's more than 30 years with the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. Over the years, he was a lieutenant, captain, chaplain, president, assistant chief, county delegate and state delegate.

Mr. Rudnik started a fire safety program for children in the Mt. Pleasant Area School District in 1985 that continues today. It gave him a reputation around town, and a nickname among children.

“When we'd go out to a wedding, to Wal-Mart or just walk down the street, kids would tug on their parents' sleeves and say, ‘There's Fireman Joe!'” Patty said. “He was funny, and everybody loved him.”

In addition to his wife, Mr. Rudnik is survived by his sister, Paula Klocek of Mt. Pleasant.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at Saloom-Rega Funeral Services, 730 W. Main St. in Mt. Pleasant. A Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 224 Summit St. in Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow at Transfiguration Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post 446.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Mt. Pleasant VFD, 100 S. Church St., Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666 or the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, 1152 Route 119, Greensburg, PA 15601.

