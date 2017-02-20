Combat engineer from Burrell Township was 'great American dad'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When Ashlee Krum was a child, her mother laughed as she watched her and her father, Bruce, ride around the yard on his three-wheeler.

“We would sing at the top of our lungs,” said Krum of Homer City. “He would sing ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah' with me. That was our thing.”

Bruce S. Batistig of Burrell Township died Feb. 11, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Pittsburgh. He was 67.

Mr. Batistig was born June 16, 1949, in Indiana, Pa., a son of the late David G. and Margaret M. (Condron) Batistig. A 1969 graduate of Apollo High School, he was a combat engineer with the Army's 1st Air Cavalry Division and served during the Vietnam War.

“He carried a grenade launcher, and he thought it was just the neatest thing in the world,” said his son Nathan Batistig of Burrell. “Like a lot of younger guys, he loved blowing stuff up.”

His daughter said her father was proud of his military service.

“He was very, very proud of being among the first troops (into Vietnam),” she said.

Mr. Batistig was part-owner and operator of the Apollo-based Darmac Coal Co. for several years. Along with other family members, he owned a rental plaza along Route 66 in Delmont.

“My uncle owned the Dairy Queen, and my dad owned the bottom half of the (plaza),” Nathan Batistig said. “There was a laundromat and there used to be a pet store, and he sold it when he retired.”

Nathan Batistig said he shared his father's love of history and science.

“We were always pretty inseparable,” he said. “He was a very big history buff, and I think that's all he and I would ever watch, either the History Channel or the Science Channel.”

Mr. Batistig was an avid hunter.

“Dad loved muzzle-loader hunting,” his son said. “We grew up in the middle of nowhere, so you didn't have to go far to hunt. He liked deer hunting and enjoyed small game hunting, as well.”

His daughter said what she remembers most is the love her father had for his family.

“Even if I can't remember all the details of a certain memory, I always remember the love he had for us,” she said. “He did everything for his kids, and his grandchildren were everything to him.”

Nathan Batistig described his father as “the stereotypical all-around great American dad.”

“He really embodied that,” he said. “He was just completely kind-hearted and would do anything for you if he could.”

“He was a happy-go-lucky guy,” his daughter said. “Even in the last decade, when he was sick, he never let things get him down. He would come home from dialysis and feel terrible, but he would still be singing and whistling. He was just a very positive guy.”

Mr. Batistig is survived by his fiancee, Mimi Dunmire, of Burrell Township; his son, Nathan Batistig of Burrell Township; daughter Ashlee Krum and her husband, Stephen, of Homer City; two grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at St. James Roman Catholic Church. Interment was at Iselin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans, 1000 Liberty Ave., No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862 or pvarine@tribweb.com.