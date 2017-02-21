Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Blairsville pastor was dedicated to farm, family
Jamie Martines | Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Terrance Obney earned several titles throughout his life.

As a young man, people would have called him “Marine.” Later in life, it was “Pastor.” And to his grandchildren, he was known as “Pop-pop Old MacDonald.”

“I remember him being on the tractor and watching him going through the field,” said his wife, Lisa Obney of Blairsville. Her husband bought a 31-acre farm, where they boarded horses and raised cows and goats, shortly before they married.

The Rev. Terrance E. Obney Sr. of Blairsville died Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at his home. He was 62.

“He was very proud of the farm and the equipment, to be able to go out and make the hay, cut all the fields down,” Mrs. Obney said.

She has fond memories of him planting and harvesting crops on the farm, where he was always working on one of several projects. His grandchildren loved coming to the farm, clad in boots, to feed the cows and play in the sawdust, she said.

The two met on a blind date in September 2011, arranged by the Rev. Obney's sister, at the Mt. Pleasant Glass & Ethnic Festival. A few months later, the pair flew to Las Vegas to get married, and they spent five wonderful years together, she said.

“What he did in his five years was amazing, the things he accomplished,” Mrs. Obney said. “More than somebody could do in a lifetime.”

The Rev. Obney was born in New Kensington and served in the Marines after the Vietnam War, said his son, Terrance Obney of Greensburg. He went on to work as a truck driver for about 40 years, driving long distances and later switching to local routes.

He brought a strong sense of hard work and dedication to every aspect of his life, and his primary goal was to provide for his family, his son said.

“In a nutshell, he was very proud to have served his country in the Marines,” Terrance Obney said. “Very proud of his grandchildren, very proud grandfather.”

In addition to his passion for projects on the farm, the Rev. Obney dedicated the latter years of his life to his faith. He was ordained in November 2015 and founded Mercy Hill Ministries Church of Blairsville last year.

“He recognized a deep calling,” his son said.

The Rev. Obney was proud of his work for the church and for God, his wife said.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Obney; his wife, Lisa (Gawlas) Obney; three children, Terrance B. Obney Jr., Misty A. Beaufort and Michael L. Obney; sister, Tracy Bungard; brother, Richard Obney; and seven grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Vaia Funeral Home Inc., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.

Contributions in his memory may be made to Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. Please write “Terrance Obney” on the check memo line.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

