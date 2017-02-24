Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

WWII paratrooper didn't let injury stop him from enjoying life
Joe Napsha | Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 28 minutes ago

For Robert O. Allen, who grew up on a farm in rural Rostraver during the Great Depression, joining the Army during World War II and volunteering to be a paratrooper to make extra money was a deal he could not pass it up.

It was a choice, however, that changed his life.

Mr. Allen was a member of the famed 82nd Airborne Division that parachuted into Sicily as part of the July 1943 invasion of that Italian, said his son, Robert Allen of Rostraver. Three days into the battle, Mr. Allen was wounded by a mortar round, his body sprayed with shrapnel. His left hand was mangled so badly that it had to be amputated aboard a medical ship before he was sent to a hospital in Virginia, his son said.

Mr. Allen returned home from the war a wounded veteran, he married, raised a family and worked all his life.

“He had courage. He was a very productive member of society,” Robert Allen said of his father.

Mr. Robert O. Allen, 95, of Rostraver, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in The Residence at Hilltop in Carroll Township, Washington County.

He was born March 17, 1921, the son of the late Roland and Jennie Forsberg Allen. With the country mired in the deep economic recession, he dropped out of school in the eighth grade to help on the family farm along Route 201.

Mr. Allen married Sara E. “Betty” Allen, a girl from nearby Webster. The couple remained married until her death in 2010.

The loss of his hand didn't stop Mr. Allen from becoming a pilot. He earned his private pilot's license at Thompson Field, a grass airport strip that would become Rostraver Airport. He was an avid pilot and enjoyed flying for many years, his son said.

Mr. Allen also loved to ride a motorcycle and had the former Cerini's Harley Davidson dealership in Donora customize his so he could operate the gears with his right hand, his son said.

He ran an excavating business, digging foundations for many homes, including one for George R. Sweeney, a political power broker for decades. He drove a school bus for the former Rostraver School District and worked as a janitor for the Belle Vernon Area School District.

Before retiring, Mr. Allen and a partner operated a hardware store near the Rostraver Airport, where they sold fencing materials and glass made in Jeannette.

In his leisure time, Mr. Allen and his wife loved to travel, going to Florida to visit family, Robert Allen said.

Mr. Allen is survived by his sons, Robert Allen and wife, Nancy, of Rostraver, and Gary Allen and wife, Terri, of South Huntingdon; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday at James C. Stump Funeral Home Inc., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver. Interment with military honors will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. He can be reached at jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.