Irwin family man's enthusiasm for life shone through

For one of their anniversaries, Thomas Greyno gave his wife a portrait of former Steelers linebacker Jack Lambert. One of his Christmas presents to her was a black and white picture of Art Rooney.

Nine years ago, he brought their newborn son home from the hospital in a Terrible Towel with their son's name, Cameron, embroidered in it.

“We are completely crazy with Steelers,” Sara Kania Greyno said. “Our whole basement is Steelers.”

Thomas Victor Greyno, 42, of Irwin died suddenly Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He had called his wife earlier to say he wasn't feeling well and was going to the hospital. He collapsed as he was entering an examination room, she said.

Mr. Greyno was born in 1974 in McKeesport, the son of Victoria Barvinchak Greyno and the late Thomas E. Greyno.

“We were in a big group of friends that hung out in high school,” said Crystal Falco of Squirrel Hill, who grew up about a block away from Mr. Greyno.

“When he was younger, he was a little more quiet,” she said. “He was kind of the nerdy kid, but always a sweetheart.”

Sara and Thomas met through Crystal.

They started as friends in high school and began dating her senior year of college, she said. They would have been married 14 years in June.

“From day one, it worked,” Sara Greyno said.

Mr. Greyno held a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Penn State University. He worked as a facility security officer at Bechtel Plant Machinery Inc. in Monroeville for 12 years and started a similar job in April at Curtiss-Wright's facility in Harmar.

The family took frequent trips to Walt Disney World in Florida.

“We went for every holiday,” Sara Greyno said. “We lived for a Dole Whip.”

The float is made of soft serve ice cream and pineapple juice and has a devoted following among Disney park fans.

During their last trip, a week before Halloween, they dressed up as a Star Wars family with Cameron as Kylo Ren, Sara as Leia Organa and Thomas as Han Solo. They met Chewbacca at the park.

“That was the highlight of his life,” Sara Greyno said.

In addition to his family, the Steelers, Star Wars and Disney, Mr. Greyno was passionate about the Penguins, craft beers and gardening. His gardening included flowers, herbs and vegetables.

“We were the perfect little family that played board games every Saturday night, and we never missed a Disney movie,” she said.

In addition to his wife, son and mother, Mr. Greyno is survived by two brothers, Greg and Wayne Greyno.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the James W. Shirley Funeral Home, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.