Navy vet founded group to share love of music

Richey Eberman had perfect pitch and a grin to match, his daughters said.

“You could be talking to him and he'd get up and say, ‘I've got a song on my mind,' and he'd play it and then sit back down and continue talking,” said daughter Diane Hiteshue, of Raleigh, N.C.

His gifted ear led Mr. Eberman to play trombone professionally and later in life helped him form the S.P.A.R.K.S. for Life music group, which brought music therapy and entertainment to seniors. He continually worked to improve his craft, and that kept him sharp, his daughters said.

Richey W. Eberman of Westmoreland City died Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. He was 89.

Born April 10, 1927, in Ardara, he was a son of the late William and Laura Pedder Eberman.

Mr. Eberman started playing music professionally when he was 14, Hiteshue said. He took piano lessons from when he was young but wanted to play in the marching band in junior high. He graduated from Norwin High School in 1945.

Mr. Eberman was a Navy veteran of World War II and a member of VFW Post 781 in North Huntingdon. When he was ready to be discharged, Mr. Eberman was offered a spot to play in the Navy band but declined, said daughter Charmaine Martelli of Dawson.

He married Norma Bisogni in 1948. The couple was married for over 68 years, his daughters said.

Mr. Eberman played with numerous swing bands in the tri-state area.

“He was a perfectionist in his music, and it meant a lot to him. He had a very fine-tuned ear and always wanted to present his best music,” Hiteshue said. “He would say the time to make mistakes is when you're home practicing, not when you're performing.”

“He was adamant about making his performance the best,” she added.

That persistence helped keep him right to the end, said daughter, Carol Rosequist of Liberty Township, Ohio.

He was a member of Trombino's Music Club and a founding member of S.P.A.R.K.S. of Life, which was profiled by In Norwin community magazine in April 2013. Mr. Eberman told the magazine he became a family man and an economic downturn led him to a different career. He retired from General Tire Co. in Jeannette.

About 25 years ago, his family bought him an organ that had served as the main instrument for the S.P.A.R.K.S. group, according to the magazine. The group was comprised of old pros and some musicians just starting out. They traveled around with the organ to bring music to people who couldn't get out to experience it.

His daughters said he also was an avid reader and was proud of his family.

“He had a sense of humor and a grin that I really liked,” Hiteshue said. “It was a long life, and it was full of happy memories.”

In addition to his wife and three daughters, Mr. Eberman is survived by nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

A blessing service will be held at the William Snyder Funeral Home Inc, 521 Main St., Irwin, at 11 a.m. Monday. Interment with military honors will follow at Union Cemetery.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856 or kzwick@tribweb.com.