Pastor 'loved teaching, loved people'

His gift for oratory led William N. Simanovich Sr. to spend his life as an elementary school teacher and a pastor, his family said.

“He was a Christian man who really loved teaching, loved people,” said his wife, Janet Cramer Simanovich.

Teaching and preaching went “hand in hand” for him, said his son, William Simanovich Jr. of Greensburg.

“He liked to mentor people,” he said.

William N. Simanovich Sr., 73, of Mt. Pleasant died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at his residence. He was born in Indiana, Pa., to the late Nick and Elinor Yates Simanovich.

A graduate of Derry High School, he played football for a junior college in California before attending New Mexico Highlands University in Las Vegas on a football scholarship. He subsequently transferred to California University of Pennsylvania where he obtained a bachelor's degree.

He was drafted into the Army, where he served for four months before receiving a medical discharge.

The Yough School District hired him in 1969 as an elementary school teacher, and he earned a master's degree from Cal U a few years later, Janet Simanovich said.

He started at Barren Run Elementary and moved to West Newton Elementary when Barren Run closed. At various times, he taught fourth, fifth and sixth grades and retired in 2005.

Mr. Simanovich became the pastor at Kregar Community Church in Donegal in 1976 and remained its pastor for 38 years.

“He loved to talk and he loved to share the word of God,” Janet Simanovich said.

One of his favorite verses was Ephesians 2:8-9: “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

Mr. Simanovich was an avid weight lifter and a competitive power lifter, said his son, who shared his passion for the sport. He set some records and won several titles, including a national title in drug-free power lifting, his son said.

As a father, Mr. Simanovich was supportive of his sons, Bill Simanovich said.

“I never had to think or doubt whether my dad loved me or was proud of me,” he said.

His wife said that support carried over to in-laws.

“I could not ask for a better father-in-law. He was one of the most giving and loving men that I've ever met,” said Paula Simanovich.

Mr. Simanovich is survived by two sons, William Simanovich Jr., and his wife, Paula, of Greensburg, and Tim Simanovich, and his wife, Melissa, of Mt. Pleasant; four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Brooks Funeral Home, 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant. Interment will follow in Mt. Joy Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.