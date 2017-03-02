Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Obituary Stories

Murrysviile lawyer wanted to be 'gentleman farmer'

Stephen Huba | Thursday, March 2, 2017, 7:06 p.m.
Robert Y. Cassol, of Murrysville died on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at home. He was 85.

Although Robert Cassol worked as a lawyer most of his life, his first love was farming.

“What he really wanted to be was a gentleman farmer, kind of like Thomas Jefferson,” said his son, Robert H. Cassol, 47, of San Diego. “He would go to work five days a week ... and then on the weekends, he'd go to the farm.”

Cassol said his father would tell people, “I'm just a simple farmer.” He worked the farm that he grew up on until the mid-1980s, planting corn, oats and wheat.

Robert Y. Cassol, of Murrysville, died on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017, at home. He was 85.

Mr. Cassol was born July 9, 1931, in a farmhouse in White Valley to John and Assunta Cassol. He was the sixth of eight children.

“Growing up, they delivered milk to the neighborhood and plowed the fields,” said Kathe Cassol, his wife of 25 years. “It was a farm life.”

He graduated from Franklin Township High School, indicating in his senior yearbook that he wanted to study law.

Mr. Cassol attended Penn State University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh Law School in 1955. He was drafted and served two years in the Army before returning to Westmoreland County to begin practicing law in Greensburg.

While in the military, he served in an honor guard that dedicated World War II veterans cemeteries all across Europe. “He traveled to these vast American military cemeteries … with all these lines of crosses,” Kathe Cassol said. “The government wanted to know that the cemeteries were in perfect condition.”

Back in the United States, Mr. Cassol practiced family law in Greensburg and kept evening hours in Delmont two nights a week. He was a member of the Westmoreland County Bar Association for more than 50 years.

“He loved the law. He loved being a lawyer,” his son said.

After retiring in 1999, Mr. Cassol enjoyed gardening, woodworking and traveling with his wife. She said he liked to make things such as benches and shelves.

In the garden, he planted tomatoes, cucumbers, beans, peas and corn. “He always returned to the land,” Robert Cassol said.

In addition to his wife, Cassol is survived by his children, Anne Baumgartel and Robert H. Cassol and wife, Linda; his stepchildren, Ken Bohl and wife, Cary; Amy Bohl Girman and husband, Bernie; and Kathleen Bohl Miller and husband, Lee; and 10 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Hart Funeral Home, Murrysville. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Calvary Lutheran Church, Murrysville. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at www.lbda.org.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280 or shuba@tribweb.com.

