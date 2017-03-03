North Huntingdon woman got along with everyone

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

From fellow fans of Neil Diamond and classic cars aficionados, to bowling leagues and long-forgotten relatives hailing from halfway around the world, Marsha Eichelberger led a life filled with friends and family.

“She was just a person who got along with everybody,” said Raymond Eichelberger, her husband of 47 years. “She was very generous.”

Marsha A. (Potosky) Eichelberger of North Huntingdon died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville following complications related to blood clots, blood pressure and heart issues, her husband said.

Born in Greensburg in 1947 to the late Ann M. Potosky, Mrs. Eichelberger grew up in a home with her mother, grandfather and grandmother, who died when Mrs. Eichelberger was young, Raymond Eichelberger said.

From a young age Mrs. Eichelberger was fascinated by her grandfather's stories, particularly about how he and his wife came to America at the turn of the 20th century. Those stories contributed to the passionate interest in genealogy that Mrs. Eichelberger developed later in life, family members said.

She learned everything she could about her ancestors and even managed to contact a distant Slovakian cousin and her husband. The couple lived in Washington, D.C., at the time; Mrs. Eichelberger's cousin-in-law worked for the Slovakian consulate. In 2015, Mrs. Eichelberger and her relatives got together before they returned to Slovakia and continued to exchange correspondence after they left.

Raymond Eichelberger said his wife would have loved to visit Slovakia, if not for a fear of flying.

Before discovering genealogy Mrs. Eichelberger, a graduate of Norwin High School, harbored a number of hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crafts and attending craft shows with many friends, joined a couple's bowling league — something she'd vowed never to do because she didn't know how to bowl — and along with her husband became a mainstay at classic car cruises and shows throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Eichelberger was a talented baker and an original member of the nationwide Neil Diamond fan club.

A Valentine's Day baby, Mrs. Eichelberger celebrated her 70th birthday just a few weeks before her death. Family and friends gathered at one of her favorite places, Rodney's Restaurant in Irwin, for a surprise party.

Her son, Raymond James Eichelberger, said Mrs. Eichelberger appeared at first to be irked by the surprise, but quickly moved on to celebrate with about 30 friends and family members.

“She didn't like people fussing over her,” he said. “She liked to fuss over everybody else.”

In addition to her husband and son, Mrs. Eichelberger is survived by her daughter-in-law, Veronica Eichelberger, of North Versailles; and two granddaughters, Isabella and Madison.

A blessing service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ott Funeral Home chapel in Irwin. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon.

Memorial donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, or to any animal shelter.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290.