Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

North Huntingdon woman got along with everyone
Michael Walton | Friday, March 3, 2017, 6:33 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

From fellow fans of Neil Diamond and classic cars aficionados, to bowling leagues and long-forgotten relatives hailing from halfway around the world, Marsha Eichelberger led a life filled with friends and family.

“She was just a person who got along with everybody,” said Raymond Eichelberger, her husband of 47 years. “She was very generous.”

Marsha A. (Potosky) Eichelberger of North Huntingdon died on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville following complications related to blood clots, blood pressure and heart issues, her husband said.

Born in Greensburg in 1947 to the late Ann M. Potosky, Mrs. Eichelberger grew up in a home with her mother, grandfather and grandmother, who died when Mrs. Eichelberger was young, Raymond Eichelberger said.

From a young age Mrs. Eichelberger was fascinated by her grandfather's stories, particularly about how he and his wife came to America at the turn of the 20th century. Those stories contributed to the passionate interest in genealogy that Mrs. Eichelberger developed later in life, family members said.

She learned everything she could about her ancestors and even managed to contact a distant Slovakian cousin and her husband. The couple lived in Washington, D.C., at the time; Mrs. Eichelberger's cousin-in-law worked for the Slovakian consulate. In 2015, Mrs. Eichelberger and her relatives got together before they returned to Slovakia and continued to exchange correspondence after they left.

Raymond Eichelberger said his wife would have loved to visit Slovakia, if not for a fear of flying.

Before discovering genealogy Mrs. Eichelberger, a graduate of Norwin High School, harbored a number of hobbies and interests. She enjoyed crafts and attending craft shows with many friends, joined a couple's bowling league — something she'd vowed never to do because she didn't know how to bowl — and along with her husband became a mainstay at classic car cruises and shows throughout Southwestern Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Eichelberger was a talented baker and an original member of the nationwide Neil Diamond fan club.

A Valentine's Day baby, Mrs. Eichelberger celebrated her 70th birthday just a few weeks before her death. Family and friends gathered at one of her favorite places, Rodney's Restaurant in Irwin, for a surprise party.

Her son, Raymond James Eichelberger, said Mrs. Eichelberger appeared at first to be irked by the surprise, but quickly moved on to celebrate with about 30 friends and family members.

“She didn't like people fussing over her,” he said. “She liked to fuss over everybody else.”

In addition to her husband and son, Mrs. Eichelberger is survived by her daughter-in-law, Veronica Eichelberger, of North Versailles; and two granddaughters, Isabella and Madison.

A blessing service will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Ott Funeral Home chapel in Irwin. Interment will follow at Penn Lincoln Memorial Park in North Huntingdon.

Memorial donations may be made to White Oak Animal Safe Haven, 2295 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131, or to any animal shelter.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1290.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.