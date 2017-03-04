Teacher from Trafford recalled as 'mother to everyone'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For many, teaching isn't simply a profession — it's a calling.

Carol Martin discovered that calling early.

“I knew her in high school, and that's what she wanted to do,” said James D. Martin Jr., her husband of 35 years.

She taught for more than 20 years, sharing her love for the profession with her students and family.

Carol E. (Szekely) Martin of Trafford died Wednesday, March 1, 2017, at home. She was 58.

The oldest daughter of Gerald and Janet (George) Szekely, she grew up helping her mother run the household and take care of her eight siblings, said her sister, Amy Szekely. It was during that time that she fostered the caring, maternal instinct appreciated by family and students.

After graduating from Penn-Trafford High School in 1977, she attended Penn State University, graduating in 1981. Then she started teaching.

“I was one of her very first students,” said Jennifer Staranko, who is 10 years younger than her sister. “When I was in eighth grade, that was her very first year of teaching.”

Staranko recalls driving to school with her older sister, who was a family and consumer sciences teacher in the Penn-Trafford School District at the time. She was proud that her sister was someone fellow students and the school community looked up to.

While her children were young, Mrs. Martin took a break from the classroom to run a daycare from home. She taught religious education for about 10 years at St. Regis, the Trafford church where she was a member.

Her sons described their mother as selfless and always focused on her family.

“We would come home, and there would be cakes and cookies and pies,” said middle son Daniel Martin.

Mrs. Martin used her sewing skills — which earned Best in Show awards at the Westmoreland County Fair for her quilts — to make Halloween costumes for her children. Nearly 25 years later, nieces and nephews wear the vintage costumes.

Once her youngest son was in school, Mrs. Martin returned to the classroom, teaching family and consumer sciences in the Yough School District for the last 18 years, until October 2016.

“She was such a teacher,” said oldest son Jeffrey Martin. “She was a mother to everyone who was in her life.”

That included students, who would occasionally call her “mom” during class, Amy Szekely said.

Like many lifelong educators, Mrs. Martin was a teacher whether or not she was standing in front of the classroom. Her sisters recalled relying on her for advice on anything and everything, from baking brownies to raising their children. They've always been best friends, sister Diane Califano said, but their relationship evolved as they became adults.

“She took every role that she had and performed it with such grace,” Szekely said.

Mrs. Martin was preceded in death by an infant son, Jason Martin.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Martin is survived by sons Jeffrey Martin and wife, Brenna, Daniel Martin and wife, Katherine, and Tyler Martin.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home, 702 Seventh St., Trafford. Parting prayers will be at 9 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m. in St. Regis Church. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville.

Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Jamie Martines is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-850-2867 or at jmartines@tribweb.com.