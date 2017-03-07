'Whimsical Pappy' was a caretaker, had affection for sharing food

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When friends set up Jean Fulmer Paul on a blind date with Larry Paul 20 years ago, she was mean to him.

“He asks me, ‘Is it all right if I call you so we could go out to dinner sometime?' I was mean and told him he could find me in the phone book,” she said.

Sure enough, he called. And then they went to dinner.

“He's been the greatest guy in the world,” his wife of 19 years said. “He swept me right off my feet. I felt like I was on cloud nine.”

Lawrence Robert Paul of Mt. Pleasant died Sunday, March 5, 2017, at his home. He was 82.

Born Jan. 31, 1935, Mr. Paul was the son of the late William Penn Paul and Josephine Citro Paul.

He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant and attended Ramsay High School.

He was known as “Whimsical Pappy” and for the ease with which he showed love, his wife said.

“He just had a way about him that you just don't see all the time,” she said. “He does not have an enemy.”

Mr. Paul served in the Navy and from 1954 to 1957 in Korea was stationed aboard the USS Saratoga aircraft carrier.

He served as a reservist until 1961.

He was an owner and partner of John Gulisek Construction Co., now known as PJ Dick Inc.

“He was a selfless individual who thought of others before himself,” Cindy Paul said. “He wanted to make sure everyone was OK. He was a caretaker.”

Daughter Lori Sipes of Lawrenceville said an example of her father's generosity was his affection for sharing food.

“At Easter time, he would make 30 to 40 pies and deliver them to friends and neighbors,” Sipes said.

The Italian Easter pies “were full of ham, cheese and eggs,” she said. “That will be missed.”

In addition to cooking, Mr. Paul enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting and watching the Steelers.

“Our vacations were simple but always fun. The typical ones were camping on the weekends. It was just wonderful,” Cindy Paul said. “We'd go fishing, hiking, sit around the campfire. He even went sledding with us and ice skating. He did a lot with us.”

Cindy Paul, a psychotherapist, said her father taught his children a strong work ethic — one that stretched far back into the family's history of Masons, restaurant owners, dog food millers and construction workers.

After the death of his first wife, Jean Marie Leonard Paul, Mr. Paul married Jean Fulmer 19 years ago.

She said they loved being together — whether traveling to places such as Hawaii, Alaska and China or watching hummingbirds at home.

“He loved his birds. He would sit and watch them for hours,” his wife said.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Paul is survived by six children, Jodi Roberts, Lawrence Paul II, Lisa Pavlocak, Denise Paul-Lopez, Cynthia Paul and Lori Sipes; stepsons Todd and John Fulmer; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant. A military burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1298 or dcarr@tribweb.com.