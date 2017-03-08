Greensburg serviceman loved sports, started his own business

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A homebody who enjoyed playing pool, golf and other sports, Ralph Palmer volunteered twice during World War II.

He joined the Maritime Service in 1944, when he was 17, and spent a year on the Liberty ship James D. Doty, which transported military vehicles and equipment to Okinawa.

“After his one year enlistment with the Maritime Service, the war was still on, so he decided to join the Army,” said his brother, Donald Guerrieri of Greensburg. “His friends were all in the service.”

Mr. Palmer served in a quartermaster unit in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947.

Ralph D. Palmer of Greensburg died Sunday, March 5, 2017. He was 89.

Born in 1927 in Sutersville, he was a son of the late Raffaele Palmieri Palmer and Mary Merlino Palmer. He grew up in the Ludwick section of Greensburg.

When he was 5, his father, a coal miner, died from injuries suffered in an accident at the Hawksworth Mine, which was located below Seton Hill. His mother subsequently married Angelo Guerrieri.

“He liked to have a lot of fun. He loved to laugh,” said Donald Guerrieri.

His interests included most sports, particularly collegiate and professional basketball.

Before and after his military service, he was a pitcher for the Ludwick team in the Greensburg city fast-pitch softball league. One of his brothers was the catcher and an uncle was the third baseman, Guerrieri said.

“He loved to play golf,” and kept playing until a few year ago, Guerrieri said. Mr. Palmer shot in the high 70s, he said.

An avid pool player when he was younger, Mr. Palmer would join his brother for a weekly game at the Hilltop Club in East Greensburg.

After the war, Mr. Palmer worked several years for Age Craft Manufacturing Inc. in Greensburg, where he designed awnings. He then started his own business installing windows, doors and siding.

“He was very sharp mathematically,” Guerrieri said. “He was a perfectionist. Everything had to be just right.”

Mr. Palmer operated the business for about two decades before he retired at age 62.

In addition to sports, Mr. Palmer liked to read and do crossword puzzles, said his sister, Bina Guerrieri of Greensburg.

“You could have a nice conversation with him,” she said. “He liked to be around the neighborhood. He was just a homebody.”

A member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Mr. Palmer frequently attended Mass and was spiritual, his siblings said.

“He was a very good brother to all of us,” Guerrieri said.

In addition to his brother and sister, Mr. Palmer is survived by sister Mary E. Palmer of Greensburg and brother Richard Guerrieri of Stafford, Va.

The Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

A private memorial service will held at a later date.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.