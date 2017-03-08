Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Obituary Stories

Greensburg serviceman loved sports, started his own business
Brian Bowling | Wednesday, March 8, 2017, 8:27 p.m.
Ralph D. Palmer, of Greensburg, died Sunday, March 5, 2017. He was 89.

Updated 44 minutes ago

A homebody who enjoyed playing pool, golf and other sports, Ralph Palmer volunteered twice during World War II.

He joined the Maritime Service in 1944, when he was 17, and spent a year on the Liberty ship James D. Doty, which transported military vehicles and equipment to Okinawa.

“After his one year enlistment with the Maritime Service, the war was still on, so he decided to join the Army,” said his brother, Donald Guerrieri of Greensburg. “His friends were all in the service.”

Mr. Palmer served in a quartermaster unit in Japan until he was honorably discharged in 1947.

Ralph D. Palmer of Greensburg died Sunday, March 5, 2017. He was 89.

Born in 1927 in Sutersville, he was a son of the late Raffaele Palmieri Palmer and Mary Merlino Palmer. He grew up in the Ludwick section of Greensburg.

When he was 5, his father, a coal miner, died from injuries suffered in an accident at the Hawksworth Mine, which was located below Seton Hill. His mother subsequently married Angelo Guerrieri.

“He liked to have a lot of fun. He loved to laugh,” said Donald Guerrieri.

His interests included most sports, particularly collegiate and professional basketball.

Before and after his military service, he was a pitcher for the Ludwick team in the Greensburg city fast-pitch softball league. One of his brothers was the catcher and an uncle was the third baseman, Guerrieri said.

“He loved to play golf,” and kept playing until a few year ago, Guerrieri said. Mr. Palmer shot in the high 70s, he said.

An avid pool player when he was younger, Mr. Palmer would join his brother for a weekly game at the Hilltop Club in East Greensburg.

After the war, Mr. Palmer worked several years for Age Craft Manufacturing Inc. in Greensburg, where he designed awnings. He then started his own business installing windows, doors and siding.

“He was very sharp mathematically,” Guerrieri said. “He was a perfectionist. Everything had to be just right.”

Mr. Palmer operated the business for about two decades before he retired at age 62.

In addition to sports, Mr. Palmer liked to read and do crossword puzzles, said his sister, Bina Guerrieri of Greensburg.

“You could have a nice conversation with him,” she said. “He liked to be around the neighborhood. He was just a homebody.”

A member of the Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Mr. Palmer frequently attended Mass and was spiritual, his siblings said.

“He was a very good brother to all of us,” Guerrieri said.

In addition to his brother and sister, Mr. Palmer is survived by sister Mary E. Palmer of Greensburg and brother Richard Guerrieri of Stafford, Va.

The Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home Inc. was in charge of arrangements.

A private memorial service will held at a later date.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218 or bbowling@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.