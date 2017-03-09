Woman was among the first to live in Norvelt homestead

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Josephine Curci was the cool aunt who could be counted on for favors and fun outings.

“Aunt Josephine was like a second mom to us,” said Sue Owens, 65, of McKean, Erie County.

Mrs. Curci helped raise Owens and her four siblings in one of the original homes in Norvelt, a New Deal homestead community named in honor of then-first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

“She lived there until the 1970s, when she married (Aldo) Curci and moved to Luxor,” Owens said. “She was there during our growing up years and would take us shopping and out to lunch. It was really neat.”

Josephine P. Curci of Luxor died Tuesday, March 7, 2017, in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was 88.

She was born April 2, 1928, in Whitney, a daughter of the late Valent and Mary Emerick. She graduated from Hurst High School in 1947 and took a job at Amco of Norvelt.

Mrs. Curci's family was among the original homesteaders who settled in Norvelt, formerly known as Westmoreland Homesteads. Her father was a coal miner and qualified for one of the Cape Cod-style homes after a mine closure. The homes were assigned through a lottery.

Mrs. Curci was 7 when she moved from Standard to Norvelt in 1935, a year after the community's founding. Her sister, Sophie, Owens' mother, was 10 at the time.

“She and my mom lived there and took care of their parents. When my mom married, then my dad was welcomed into the homestead and lived there,” Owens said. “The five of us were raised in the same house.”

Mrs. Curci's nephew, Francis Pipak Jr., 67, of O'Hara Township, Allegheny County, remembers going on day outings with his favorite aunt.

“She would go shopping with a girlfriend of hers, and she would take me along. We would go and have dinner at a restaurant, which was a treat and something my parents wouldn't have done,” Pipak said.

Later, when Pipak turned 16 and learned how to drive, she would loan him her car.

“She was very thoughtful, energetic and upbeat,” he said. “She was available to all five of us.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aldo A. Curci. She was the last living member of the Emerick family.

She is survived by six grandchildren, Randy Mellinger, Ron Mellinger, Sandy Durst, Brenda Steffey, Art Steffey and Dawn Chmill; several great-grandchildren; and her stepson-in-law, Ron Mellinger Sr.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home, 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1 p.m. in St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Crabtree. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, P.O. Box A, Crabtree, PA 15624, or a charity of one's choice.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at shuba@tribweb.com.