Ligonier farmer, businessman stayed dedicated to home, family

Bob Hoffer's roots ran deep in the Ligonier Valley.

Mr. Hoffer, who was born Jan. 23, 1937, grew up on his family's farm and married his high school sweetheart, Doris M. Wineland, who grew up on her family's nearby farm. Together they built a business they operated along with their farm as their family grew to include children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild nearby.

His son, David, said nothing made Mr. Hoffer happier than passing that love of home and family along to his children and grandchildren.

“His greatest joy was his grandchildren. He would stop by and pick them up. If he was going to the barn, they were with him. If he was going to the store, they were with him. If he was getting in trouble, they were with him,” David Hoffer said.

Robert C. Hoffer of Ligonier died of heart disease Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was 80.

Mr. Hoffer and his wife of 59 years launched Hoffer's Ligonier Valley Packing, a local slaughterhouse and meat packing plant in 1974. The couple ran the business for 44 years before turning operations over to their daughter, Denise, and her husband, Mark Zimmerman.

David Hoffer said his father was always involved in farming and raised cattle and crops as well as his prized garden. He was a member of the Fort Palmer Evangelical Presbyterian Church and served on the boards of directors of the Westmoreland County Cattlemen's Association, Westmoreland County Extension and the Westmoreland County 4-H.

Mr. Hoffer loved to hunt deer in the woods nearby and fish for bass and blue gills in the ponds on the family farm.

His granddaughter, Morgan Zimmerman of Ligonier, recalled how happy Mr. Hoffer was when she bought a house nearby on land that his family used to own.

“We were blessed and fortunate to grow up next to our grandparents,” she said. “I remember going to the barn with him, jumping in the hay. If he was going to the store, he'd take us along and buy us some little toy. I don't think you could have met a more generous man than my grandfather. He was always there to help.”

“He was such a hard worker. We all learned you work hard for what you need and you honor your family. Those weren't words he spoke, that was the way he lived, and we all learned from him,” his granddaughter said.

In addition to his wife and two children, Mr. Hoffer is survived by three grandchildren two great-granddaughters and a great-great granddaughter.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at J. Paul McCracken Funeral Chapel Inc., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Fort Palmer Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.

