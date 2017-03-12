Son of Italian immigrants cherished family, heritage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Elio G. Vitale of Latrobe had a lifelong attachment to family.

He was immersed in family activities as the youngest of 15 children born to Italian immigrants Constantino and Saveria Vitale in nearby Bradenville, Derry Township, and he carried on that tradition until he died.

“When I drove people past the house Dad grew up in, everyone, including my wife, would all ask me ‘How did all 17 people live in that small house?'” said his oldest son, Mario A. Vitale of Greensburg.

Vitale noted that some of his father's older brothers were fighting in World War II, and several sisters were married when his dad was a young boy.

“In fact, my father had one nephew, Dickie, who was actually just 2 years older than my father. They grew up more like brothers rather than uncle and nephew ... that's how things were back then,” Mario Vitale said.

Elio G. Vitale, 80, died Friday, March 10, 2017, at Select Specialty Hospital in Latrobe of complications from lung and liver ailments.

Another son, Bob Vitale of Latrobe, noted his father never forgot his humble upbringing that he “made ends meet by gardening and homemade meals” and cherished his family's Italian heritage.

The elder Vitale worked 27 years at Latrobe Die Casting as a machine operator but also shared stories about previous jobs from construction, working on the nearby St. Mary's Dome to putting off fireworks for the Zambelli Fireworks Co., family members said.

They said he enjoyed the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.

A daughter, Tracy Vitale of Bradenville, said one of her fondest memories was attending Italian Days at Idlewild Park each year with her father. The family also said the Vitale reunion celebrated its 71st consecutive picnic in August since it began when Elio's brothers returned from World War II.

Another daughter, Kim Handlan of Hunker, said her father always enjoyed getting together in the kitchen to cook Italian dishes such as polenta and braciole.

“Of course, he was the boss of the kitchen,” Handlan said.

Mr. Vitale is survived by two sons, Mario of Greensburg and Bob of Latrobe; two daughters, Kimberly Handlan of Hunker and Tracy Vitale of Bradenville; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Rose Church with the Rev. Rogelio “Rod” Rodriguez as celebrant.

Interment will follow at St. Rose Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Rose Church, 4969 Route 982, Latrobe, PA 15650.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review.