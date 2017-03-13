Vietnam vet displayed pride for country

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Marine Corps and American flag stickers adorned Paul Reed's Ford Explorer, evidence of the deep pride he felt both for his country and the sacrifices he endured in its service.

His military-green “Vietnam Veteran” hat — always starched at the top in the Marine Corps style — served as another reminder. He wore it so often that family members had to persuade him to replace the weather-beaten original with a second, identical cap, his son Matt Reed said. The hat was on Mr. Reed's head when he was photographed visiting the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., last year.

Paul E. Reed, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, March 11, 2017, at the Veterans Hospital in Aspinwall as a result of colon cancer complications. He was 69.

Born in 1947 in Homer City, Mr. Reed was the son of the late Leila LaRue (Reed) Behe.

Matthew Reed said his father was originally drafted to the U.S. Army but instead decided to enlist in the Marines, where he reached the rank of lance corporal. Mr. Reed was awarded a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. He was wounded when a grenade went off near a tent while he was sleeping inside.

“He was always proud of that, and he was always proud that during the time he served overseas he was a radioman for his unit,” son Dennis Reed said.

The grenade's explosion lodged a piece of shrapnel in Mr. Reed's head not far from his temple. The shrapnel was never removed because doctors feared taking it out could kill him, Dennis Reed said.

After returning home, Mr. Reed worked at Piad Precision Casting Corp. in Greensburg as a mold cleaner, Matthew Reed said.

He was a life member of North Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Westmoreland County Emergency Amateur Radio Service and was formerly active with Rescue 8, North Huntingdon.

Mr. Reed's sons said he was also active in leadership with church youth groups and the Boy Scouts, often spending weekends as a Scout camp master.

“I believe he liked to help teach children life skills you would need growing up, like cooking, sewing and first aid,” Dennis Reed said.

Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his wife, Donna J. (Majercik) Reed; and a son, Milan P. Reed.

Mr. Reed is survived by his sons, Matthew J. Reed and his wife, Samantha, of Larimer, and Dennis P. Reed and his wife, Marie, of North Huntingdon; and five grandchildren.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William Snyder Funeral Home in Irwin. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Janice Altenburger officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.

Michael Walton is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Contact him at 724-850-1290 or mwalton@tribweb.com.