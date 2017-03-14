Latrobe handyman always there for neighbors, family

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

George Dorko did not tinker; rather, he studied, constructed, fixed and repaired with purpose.

“I never remember the man sitting still,” said his granddaughter Kristen Wickham. He was a generous man who, despite having lived a modest life, was always ready and genuinely eager to give neighbors or family members a helping hand, she said.

“It's hard to put stuff like that into words,” Wickham said of his strong character.

Mr. George A. Dorko Sr., 92, of Latrobe, died Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Born Oct. 7, 1924, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John Dorko and Anna (Yurchak) Dorko.

His work ethic and talent for building and creating started early in life, said his daughter Renee Stiffey.

He married Elizabeth M. “Libby” (Balko) Dorko in January 1946 after returning from service in the Army during World War II. They raised their family in the same house Mr. Dorko grew up in. The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary before Mrs. Dorko's death in 2007.

Mr. Dorko worked for a time at Latrobe Die Casting. For many years, he was a carpenter with his family's construction business, helping build houses and offering his skills to anyone who needed help with home repairs, even after he left the business.

In addition to maintaining the family homestead — and helping neighbors with leaky pipes or installing their storm windows — Mr. Dorko tended to his garden. After a long day of work and a meal, he would be right back outside caring for his plants. Tomatoes and cucumbers were among his favorites, his family recalled.

Mr. Dorko lived his life guided by a strong faith and a sense of humor, Stiffey said. An avid Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, he loved to listen to polka music. He was a member of the American Slovak Society in Bradenville and St. Vincent Basilica Parish in Latrobe.

Determined to learn and share his knowledge with others, he left his family with meaningful advice, Stiffey said: “Whatever you learn, no one can ever take away from you.”

Mr. Dorko is survived by three children: Patricia Houston and husband, Wayne, of Greensburg, George A. Dorko Jr., and wife, Paula, of Latrobe, and Renee Stiffey and husband, Keith, of Latrobe; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Military services will be performed at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, by the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard. A funeral Mass will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Vincent Basilica. Interment will be in St. Vincent Cemetery.

